What Indicators Would You Use To Predict The Next daily Candle? - page 4
about forecasting.
1. i-DRProjections_v.0.1 indicator.
This indicator shows the support and resistance of/for current day forecasting on the base of previous day.
All the calculation is based on Thomas R. DeMark book "New Science of Technical Analysis".
2. DailyLevels indicator: support/resistence for previous day + max/min/middle daily according to Paramon system.
3. Calculation the future day indicator.
Based on Neal T. Weintraub 'The Weintraub Daytrader'. The full description are inside the code as small article (in Russian sorry).
As I understand it is forecasting of the support and resistance for the next day.
I personally used DailyLevels and Calculation the future day indicators for the long time. Those indicators are showing forecasting together with 'backtesting' - means: we can compare past forecasting with real data. I wanted to use both indicators to make forecasting (to create some page or to make some service for example).
Those 3 indicators are for MT4 platform. besides, I am not sure about 5 digit brokers' fixing sorry because I did not use them for the long time.
It may be good if someone can convert them to MT5 because indicators are really great.
Indicators are attached.
how to use these indicators pl tell rajeevbhatia321@gmail.com
Where is the link to the indicators/ or you are selling it
By the way, thanks to reminding me about those 3 indicators. I really wantto place an entry to Job service to convert them to MT5 and to use for forecastintg (forex and gold/silver). I will do it on this week and after that - I will make an entries to MT5 CodeBase so everybody will be able to use them.
Good news - i-DRProjections_v.0.1 indicator was converted to MT5 and we can download it from here i-DRProjections_v1
Oui., je suis d'accord Avec Vous polo N'Est Forex previsible.
You have to practice on the H4 timeline And find patterns of candle steak on the chart
Indicators are useless without news
Read news then work on indicator
I'm working on mt4 in h4 time frame after reading high snd low impact news thats the way of my analysis