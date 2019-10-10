What Indicators Would You Use To Predict The Next daily Candle? - page 4

newdigital:

about forecasting.

1. i-DRProjections_v.0.1 indicator.
This indicator shows the support and resistance of/for current day forecasting on the base of previous day.
All the calculation is based on Thomas R. DeMark book "New Science of Technical Analysis".

2. DailyLevels indicator: support/resistence for previous day + max/min/middle daily according to Paramon system.

3. Calculation the future day indicator.
Based on Neal T. Weintraub 'The Weintraub Daytrader'. The full description are inside the code as small article (in Russian sorry).
As I understand it is forecasting of the support and resistance for the next day.

I personally used  DailyLevels and Calculation the future day indicators for the long time. Those indicators are showing forecasting together with 'backtesting' - means: we can compare past forecasting with real data. I wanted to use both indicators to make forecasting (to create some page or to make some service for example).

Those 3 indicators are for MT4 platform. besides, I am not sure about 5 digit brokers' fixing sorry because I did not use them for the long time.

It may be good if someone can convert them to MT5 because indicators are really great.
Indicators are attached. 

Those indicators for MT4 and I want to use Job service to convert them to MT5 for example. Indicators were uploaded on this post
 

By the way, thanks to reminding me about those 3 indicators. I really wantto place an entry to Job service to convert them to MT5 and to use for forecastintg (forex and gold/silver). I will do it on this week and after that - I will make an entries to MT5 CodeBase so everybody will be able to use them.

 

Good news - i-DRProjections_v.0.1 indicator was converted to MT5 and we can download it from here i-DRProjections_v1

 

 

 

I only use Candlesticks. Candlesticks are one of the most important tools we have in the forex and stock market technical analysis. The information that the candlesticks give us are the best and most accurate. If you like to become a good trader and you like to have successful and profitable trades, it is highly recommended to learn to read the candlesticks’ signals.
gbemitte :
Oui., je suis d'accord Avec Vous polo N'Est Forex previsible.
I also agree with you. It's unpredictable. 
For me, the only solution is to have a minimum amount of money to trader rising and falling at the same time ... no need indicator, you just go with the flow and reinvest when it goes in opposite direction. 
Unfortunately, for the moment, I can not take this technique because I have nothing (just enough to live) following a fire in my house. 
But it will come ... in the meantime, I try to find other techniques and am about to have a robot that works.
 

Gold Dust - expert for MetaTrader 5

The trading system is based on the future price direction forecast, which is implemented by selecting weight coefficients of an elementary single-layer neural network.

 
q.import:
What Indicators Would You Use To Predict The Next daily Candle?

You have to practice on the H4 timeline And find patterns of candle steak on the chart

Indicators are useless without news

Read news then work on indicator

I'm working on mt4 in h4 time frame after reading high snd low impact news thats the way of my analysis 

