Trend indicators - page 52
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Trading the trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator was already published, but in these times of perpetual complaints that the terminal (mt5 or mt4 does not matter) is slow, this one is one more in the "need for speed" series. It reminds of ye olde saying : "Whatever can be done in 1 second on Cray can be done in 1 second on Spectrum". Well not exactly, but the essence is very close to correct
This one is based on "Trading the Trend" article by Andrew Abraham published in TASC and has optimized critical parts that could cause slowdown (especially when called using iCustom() calls - that is one of the reasons why the display type is not adjusted automatically but from the parameters).
TrendSize - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator provides a lot of information for analysis. A trend change occurs when a maximum is broken, a minimum for N (Range parameter) bars.
The main use strategy is that if the histogram of the indicator starts to take bright colors, then it is probably too late to enter the direction of the trend.
Well, first version of LSMA trend was posted long time ago ( this post : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180514/page34 ) and it was made only to show what some other indicator was about. In the mean time it was renamed (surprise, surprise ... ) and posted as something different while nothing at all was changed in it.
But not posting about that now .
The main problem (in my opinion) with it was the "oversensitivity" since all it is looking for is a slope of linear regression value (LSMA == linear regression value). This version is a possible way to avoid that "oversensitivity" and ads a kind of a filter on it that might help in avoiding "insignificant" changes.
Hello Mladen,
I loved your indicator LSMA trend channeled...do you have it for mt5 ??
Regards
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
ADX indicator?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.23 17:22
ADX Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Trend indicator based on the standard ADX - four types of signals in the form of arrow.
The article continues the topic of ready-made templates for using indicators in EAs. We have already considered the templates for connecting oscillators and volume and Bill Williams' indicators to EAs.
Here we will look at connecting to EAs and using trend indicators. As in the previous articles, we will display the data received from indicators on the dashboard created in the first article of this series.
The article will not differ in any way from the previous ones in terms of presentation - a brief background overview of each trend indicator and concise codes for connecting and using indicators in EAs.