Trend indicators - page 52

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Trading the trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trading the trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trading the trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator was already published, but in these times of perpetual complaints that the terminal (mt5 or mt4 does not matter) is slow, this one is one more in the "need for speed" series. It reminds of ye olde saying : "Whatever can be done in 1 second on Cray can be done in 1 second on Spectrum". Well not exactly, but the essence is very close to correct

This one is based on "Trading the Trend" article by Andrew Abraham published in TASC and has optimized critical parts that could cause slowdown (especially when called using iCustom() calls - that is one of the reasons why the display type is not adjusted automatically but from the parameters).

Trading the trend
Trading the trend
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator was already published, but in these times of perpetual complaints that the terminal (mt5 or mt4 does not matter) is slow, this one is one more in the "need for speed" series. It reminds of ye olde saying : "Whatever can be done in 1 second on Cray can be done in 1 second on Spectrum". Well not exactly, but the...
 

TrendSize - indicator for MetaTrader 5

TrendSize - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator provides a lot of information for analysis. A trend change occurs when a maximum is broken, a minimum for N (Range parameter) bars.

The main use strategy is that if the histogram of the indicator starts to take bright colors, then it is probably too late to enter the direction of the trend.

 
Mladen Rakic:

Well, first version of LSMA trend was posted long time ago ( this post : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180514/page34 ) and it was made only to show what some other indicator was about. In the mean time it was renamed (surprise, surprise ... ) and posted as something different while nothing at all was changed in it.

But not posting about that now .

The main problem (in my opinion) with it was the "oversensitivity" since all it is looking for is a slope of linear regression value (LSMA == linear regression value). This version is a possible way to avoid that "oversensitivity" and ads a kind of a filter on it that might help in avoiding "insignificant" changes.

Hello Mladen,

I loved your indicator LSMA trend channeled...do you have it for mt5 ??

Regards

 

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ADX indicator?

Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.23 17:22

ADX Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ADX Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Trend indicator based on the standard ADX - four types of signals in the form of arrow.


 
Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 3): Trend indicators


Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 3): Trend indicators

The article continues the topic of ready-made templates for using indicators in EAs. We have already considered the templates for connecting oscillators and volume and Bill Williams' indicators to EAs.
Here we will look at connecting to EAs and using trend indicators. As in the previous articles, we will display the data received from indicators on the dashboard created in the first article of this series.

The article will not differ in any way from the previous ones in terms of presentation - a brief background overview of each trend indicator and concise codes for connecting and using indicators in EAs.

Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 1): Oscillators
Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 1): Oscillators
  • www.mql5.com
The article considers standard indicators from the oscillator category. We will create ready-to-use templates for their use in EAs - declaring and setting parameters, indicator initialization and deinitialization, as well as receiving data and signals from indicator buffers in EAs.
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