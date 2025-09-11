QuotesSections
Currencies / NZDUSD
NZDUSD: New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar

0.59790 USD 0.00073 (0.12%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NZDUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.59663 USD and at a high of 0.59902 USD per 1 NZD.

Follow New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the New Zealand Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
0.59663 0.59902
Year Range
0.54847 0.63481
Previous Close
0.5986 3
Open
0.5975 2
Bid
0.5979 0
Ask
0.5982 0
Low
0.5966 3
High
0.5990 2
Volume
2.880 K
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
1.65%
6 Months Change
5.35%
Year Change
-5.79%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev
22:45
NZD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.8%
22:45
NZD
GDP Annual Change
Act
Fcst
-0.8%
Prev
-1.1%