Currencies / NZDUSD
NZDUSD: New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar
0.59790 USD 0.00073 (0.12%)
Sector: Currency Base: New Zealand Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NZDUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.59663 USD and at a high of 0.59902 USD per 1 NZD.
Follow New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the New Zealand Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NZDUSD News
- NZD/USD breaks higher, inches toward 0.60
- NZD/USD might break above 0.5990 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Maintains its bullish stance despite rejection at 0.5980
- NZD/USD Forecast 16/09: Grinds Higher Toward 0.60 (Chart)
- NZD/USD wobbles near 0.5970, investors await Fed policy, NZ Q2 GDP data
- NZD/USD poised for further gains as US Dollar flows falter
- NZD among worst G10 performers in 2025 – Rabobank
- NZD/USD might break above 0.599 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD ticks up to near 0.5960 as Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar
- NZD/USD Price Forecast: Bulls target 0.6000 as USD weakness persists
- NZD/USD remains subdued near 0.5950 following Business NZ PSI, Chinese data eyed
- NZD/USD: Unlikely to be able to break above 0.5990 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD falls toward 0.5950 following Business NZ PMI, awaits UoM Consumer Sentiment Index
- NZD/USD Forecast 12/09: Attempts to Rally Early (Video)
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Antipodean surge meets limits of Fed
- New Zealand Dollar loses ground below 0.5900 on renewed US Dollar demand
- NZD/USD nears one-month high as US dollar weakens post-CPI data
- NZD/USD Analysis 11/09: Near-Term Incremental (Chart)
- NZD/USD: Likely to trade sideways between 0.5925 and 0.5965 – UOB Group
- NZD/USD gives away gains, returns to 0.5920 as the US Dollar firms up
- NZD/USD defensive as USD strength dominates – BBH
- New Zealand Dollar softens below 0.5950 as traders brace for US CPI inflation release
Daily Range
0.59663 0.59902
Year Range
0.54847 0.63481
- Previous Close
- 0.5986 3
- Open
- 0.5975 2
- Bid
- 0.5979 0
- Ask
- 0.5982 0
- Low
- 0.5966 3
- High
- 0.5990 2
- Volume
- 2.880 K
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.35%
- Year Change
- -5.79%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.8%
22:45
NZD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.8%
- Prev
- -1.1%