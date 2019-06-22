Need Sound and Window Alert added to the indicator
Hello you can find someone who can do it for you over here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
The expert consists of two indicator 1- TEMA (Triple Mov. Average) 2- Moving Average .. Some calculations will be written and shown on chart window real time.. Tick Based For Sell Order: 1.The sellprice(Difference1) should be for ex 5 pips over TEMAHIGH and Moving Average should be over TEMAHIGH Closing Sell : İf hits TEMALOW For Buy Order...
shakzz:
... Need that to be added.
If you try it yourself, sound alert is done by PlaySound("alert.wav"); and pop up alert is done by Alert("message");
"ADX_Crossing_v.2.55"
Hi shakzz
The code you posted,is renamed of "ADX_Crosses"
try using this a bit extended crosses version of "Amir",almost filters included too
on chart red blue arrows from your posted version
and aqua gold coloring dots by Amir's version,almost looking same to me both with same 14 value
Files:
ADX_Crossing_v.2.55.mq4 16 kb
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Hi,
Can someone add sound and window alert when the arrows are created on this indicator. It does create signal arrows for buy and sell but there is no sound or window pop up alert. Need that to be added.
Thank you!