Need Sound and Window Alert added to the indicator

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Hi,


Can someone add sound and window alert when the arrows are created on this indicator. It does create signal arrows for buy and sell but there is no sound or window pop up alert. Need that to be added.


Thank you!

Files:
adx-buy-sell.mq4  4 kb
 
Hello you can find someone who can do it for you over here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
The expert consists of two indicator 1- TEMA (Triple Mov. Average) 2- Moving Average .. Some calculations will be written and shown on chart window real time.. Tick Based  For Sell Order: 1.The sellprice(Difference1) should be for ex 5 pips over TEMAHIGH and Moving Average should be over TEMAHIGH  Closing Sell : İf hits TEMALOW For Buy Order...
 
shakzz:

... Need that to be added.

If you try it yourself, sound alert is done by PlaySound("alert.wav"); and pop up alert is done by Alert("message");

 

"ADX_Crossing_v.2.55"

Hi shakzz

The code you posted,is renamed of "ADX_Crosses"

try using this a bit extended crosses version of "Amir",almost filters included too

on chart red blue arrows from your posted version

and aqua gold coloring dots by Amir's version,almost looking same to me both with same 14 value


1

p

Files:
ADX_Crossing_v.2.55.mq4  16 kb
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