Another VSA indi. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 27868
VSA is about reading the market and mapping it out to give you a better understanding of what it might do next.
Bars info:
- YellowGreen: We can have increasing spread and increasing volume -strong participation and price should continue in this direction.
- Red: We can have decreasing spread and increasing volume-direction move may be losing steam.
- Blue: We can have increasing spread and decreasing volume- price is moving without strong participation.
Gray: We can have decreasing spread and decreasing volume-waiting market(dull or congested)
Using MACD:
And MTF settings: VSA 15min on H1 chart.(4x15m bars in 1 H1 bar)
regards:)
