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Adaptive Laguerre filter trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator combines two adaptive Laguerre values into a "trend" display.
It is using the newest version of adaptive Laguerre filter (with the new type of low lag smoothing) in calculation.
Trend (and alerts and colors) is depending on the relative position of the main Laguerre value and its signal value. If you chose the signal value to be <= 1, then it is behaving the same as if it was a simple adaptive Laguerre filter, so, in a way, this indicator is actually a two-in-one indicator. As usual, it is already a multi time frame version.
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