Piano - All timeframes, three bars
I had an idea - to show how at the last three bars the direction changed. And at the same time for all 21 timeframes. That is to show on the screen what bar - bull or bear.
- Something Interesting
- Indicators with alerts/signal
- [Archive] FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences (Episode 15: May 2012)
It is necessary to understand with "One click trading" panel.
Panels can not be on a graphics:
and it can be displayed on a graphics:
When the "One click trading" panel is displayed - it blocks our Canvas. It is bad.
Vladimir Karputov:
It is necessary to understand with "One click trading" panel.
Panels can not be on a graphics:
and it can be displayed on a graphics:
When the "One click trading" panel is displayed - it blocks our Canvas. It is bad.
Check the state and shift your canvas:
ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK);
Vladimir Karputov:
Yes, precisely. It was necessary to compare in an event of OnChartEvent - whether the CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK parameter changed. Depending on result to move our Canvas.
Yes, precisely. It was necessary to compare in an event of OnChartEvent - whether the CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK parameter changed. Depending on result to move our Canvas.
Piano version "1.002".
Reaction on "One click trading" panel.
Files:
Piano.mq5 13 kb
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register