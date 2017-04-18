Piano - All timeframes, three bars

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I had an idea - to show how at the last three bars the direction changed. And at the same time for all 21 timeframes. That is to show on the screen what bar - bull or bear.
 

There is all plan:



The bull bar is "1", the bear bar - it is "0".
Files:
Piano.mq5  18 kb
 
I won't hurry - I will publish on steps of addition of a canvas.

Piano version "1.001"

Piano version 1.001

Files:
Piano.mq5  10 kb
 

It is necessary to understand with "One click trading" panel.

Panels can not be on a graphics:

not panels

and it can be displayed on a graphics:

panels

When the "One click trading" panel is displayed - it blocks our Canvas. It is bad.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

It is necessary to understand with "One click trading" panel.

Panels can not be on a graphics:

and it can be displayed on a graphics:

When the "One click trading" panel is displayed - it blocks our Canvas. It is bad.


Check the state and shift your canvas: 

ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK);
 
honest_knave:


Check the state and shift your canvas: 


Yes, precisely. It was necessary to compare in an event of OnChartEvent - whether the CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK parameter changed. Depending on result to move our Canvas.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Yes, precisely. It was necessary to compare in an event of OnChartEvent - whether the CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK parameter changed. Depending on result to move our Canvas.

Piano version   "1.002".

Reaction on "One click trading" panel.

Files:
Piano.mq5  13 kb
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