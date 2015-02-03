Syndicate Trader is coded from the basic VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) study by Wyckoff.

EA will identify potential No Demand and No Supply strike zones and excecute buy or sell market orders (Instant execution).

The robot will trail the profits. Extern parameters are available for different set files. I welcome any further input from proffessional VSA traders so that i can make this EA better. I believe it has got more potential than most of my previous EA's.

EA will sell on No demand bars and won't buy. I am working on the trade logic for that, and I welcome any input from VSA traders.



External parameters there for tweaking for optimum results. Attached is a test result for the last quarter last year 2014 (Sept 1st - Dec 31st).

Test results: