label volume for VSA
If VSA is the Volume Spared Analysis so there are the following tools in CodeBase:
- The VSA Text - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Another VSA indi. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- VSA by the master the market e-book - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- VSA Syndicate Trader v1.04 - expert for MetaTrader 4 :
Volume Spared Analysis
- Vsa learning club thread
- MetaNeural VSA EA Trade Assistant Free - Innovative: the development thread
alfonsalvera:
Alfons
Good morning.
I'm very interested in VSA and find very important to analyse volume on candles, specially on supports and resistances. I think it would very useful to have an indicator that allows to put a label with the volume value on certain candles. Do you know such an indicator? Are anyone of you interested in writing it?
Thanks!
Alfons
I did not find VSA with lebels with volume value on candle in CodeBase but you can look at the threads (see my previous post) because as I remember - there are few good indicators there. If not so you can use Freelance service to improve any VSA indicator for example.
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Good morning.
I'm very interested in VSA and find very important to analyse volume on candles, specially on supports and resistances. I think it would very useful to have an indicator that allows to put a label with the volume value on certain candles. Do you know such an indicator? Are anyone of you interested in writing it?
Thanks!
Alfons