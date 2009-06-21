Watch how to download trading robots for free
The VSA Text - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 46281
-
Author:
chayutra sriboonruang
The indicator is base on "volume spared analysis". It shows the vertical text to indicate
- upthrust,
- no demand bar,
- stopping volume,
- no supply bar
- reverse upthrust.
The indicator should use together with any kind of volume indicator and the support and resistance indicator.
The external input parameters
- SpreadPeriod : this is for calculating the average of spread, 20 as default
- VolumePeriod : this is for calculating the average of volume, 20 as default
