The VSA Text - indicator for MetaTrader 4

chayutra sriboonruang

The indicator is base on "volume spared analysis". It shows the vertical text to indicate

  • upthrust,
  • no demand bar,
  • stopping volume,
  • no supply bar
  • reverse upthrust.

The indicator should use together with any kind of volume indicator and the support and resistance indicator.

The external input parameters

  • SpreadPeriod : this is for calculating the average of spread, 20 as default
  • VolumePeriod : this is for calculating the average of volume, 20 as default


vsa text


