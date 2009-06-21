



Author:

chayutra sriboonruang



The indicator is base on "volume spared analysis". It shows the vertical text to indicate



upthrust,

no demand bar,



stopping volume,



no supply bar



reverse upthrust.

The indicator should use together with any kind of volume indicator and the support and resistance indicator.



The external input parameters



SpreadPeriod : this is for calculating the average of spread, 20 as default



VolumePeriod : this is for calculating the average of volume, 20 as default



vsa text