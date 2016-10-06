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Adaptive Laguerre - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Adaptive Lgauerre filter with the usual set of 20 types of prices.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16522
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