Heiken Ashi in Subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 4
38359
The indicator simply draws the Heiken Ashi candlesticks with high precision in a separate subwindow, and helps to navigate them without cluttering the main chart.
It is possible to customize the color and the width of the candlesticks, and also to enable the display of the Bid and Ask levels.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14611
