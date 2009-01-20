CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Indicator Sidus v.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Oleg | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
40510
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
sidus_v_2.mq4 (4.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

Ideas by Sidus

The indicator draws the arrows at the intersection of the MA and the RSI of the 50 level. It makes a sound signal.



Attention! Sometimes the indicator does not draw the errros if the conditions are fulfilled. Sometimes it put the arrows at the current bar, but if the price continues moving in the former direction it doesn't remove these arrows.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8633

ds_HDiv_OsMA_01 - Another Avocational Indicator by Hidden Divergence of OsMA ds_HDiv_OsMA_01 - Another Avocational Indicator by Hidden Divergence of OsMA

Another Avocational Indicator by Hidden Divergence of OsMA.

A Good EA by Paraboliс and Fibo Lines A Good EA by Paraboliс and Fibo Lines

A scalper by parabolic and Fibonacci.

MTrendLine alert MTrendLine alert

It is a simple indicator that consists of four trend lines that show the distance between the trend line and the price via the numbers and that give the signals when the price goes for the specified number of points.

chaos 2.0 chaos 2.0

A signal indicator based on the signal from AO and AC - the changing of the hystogram color.