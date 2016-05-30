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Full Information - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Description:
Show full information: price, symbol, timeframe, date, time, spread, swap, stop out level, your name...
Input window:
The RSI indicator has the ability to display a single window of RSI values of another timeframe defined by the user.Trading Volume Indicator
Trading Volume indicator shows the volume of buying and selling trades on the current bar or on average of specific number of last bars as you want . Both volumes are shown simultaneously with green and red colors for buying and selling trading volumes respectively.
This is a conversion factor. It is used to detect whether broker is 4 or 5 digits. As MetaTrader 4 calculates everything using point basis, coder can use this function to convert pips to point for machine reading.Graphically display current trend for all time frames in one simple panel
This is a graphical indicator based on slope-direction-trend indicator that has been published under several other forms.