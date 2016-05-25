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StochPosition - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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StochPosition is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Stochastic Indicator, which shows the position and direction of Stochastic in M5 timeframe up to W1 timeframe.In addition, StochPosition indicator also provides direction and advice to BUY or SELL, and every change of direction and advice is also displayed as alerts.
As I'm currently developing an Expert Advisor for Crude Oil and Brent, I wanted to get from ForexFactory.com the exact date and time of the 'Crude Oil Inventory' report. This report is typically issued on Wednesday's at 10:30am Eastern but when there's a holiday, the release date can change. As this is an important report for my EA, the only way was to check an online service to validate the release date.Ticks Volume Indicator
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