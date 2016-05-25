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Indicators

StochPosition - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
32554
Rating:
(14)
Published:
StochPosition.mq4 (32.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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StochPosition is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Stochastic Indicator, which shows the position and direction of Stochastic in M5 timeframe up to W1 timeframe.

In addition, StochPosition indicator also provides direction and advice to BUY or SELL, and every change of direction and advice is also displayed as alerts.

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NZDUSDH1_SP.png

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