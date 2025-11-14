Forecast and levels for EURO - page 34
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EURUSD Today
Endrik Prasetio, 2019.08.29 09:10
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.01 19:43
EUR/USD - bearish breakdown (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.12 15:24
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB Interest Rates, Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2019-09-12 11:45 GMT | [EUR - Main Refinancing Rate]
[EUR - Main Refinancing Rate] = Interest rate on the main refinancing operations that provide the bulk of liquidity to the banking system.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Interest Rates news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.13 10:11
EUR/USD - bearish breakdown to oversold levels; 1.0925 is the key (based on the article)
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.27 16:21
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and GOLD (XAU/USD): Unites States Durable Goods Orders Ex Transportation
2019-09-27 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods, excluding transportation items.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Core Durable Goods Orders news events
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.02 15:41
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and range price movement
2019-10-02 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD: range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Identified Trend Channels
EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
EUR/USD - short, medium and a log-term review
Daily: correction to the possible bearish ranging reversal.
The price broke upper Ichimoku cloud line (Sinkou Span B in our case) from above to below for the ranging market condition to be started. Price is located inside Ichimoku cloud by close daily bar with Chinkou Span line to be very close to the historical price for the possible bearish breakdown. The nearest bearish reversal target is 1.099 with the primary bearish target of 1.088.
Weekly: ranging bearish.
The price is on primary bearish market condition on the secondary ranging within 1.117 resistance and 1.008 support levels. If the price breaks 1.117 level to above so the secondary bear market rally will be started with 1.141 as the next target for the possible bullish reversal. if the price breaks 1.088 support level to below so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
Monthly: bearish breakdown to be continuing.
Price is on the slowly bearish breakdown which was started in the February last year: the price was already broke Ichimoku cloud to below on the close monthly bars with 1.088 support levels. if the price breaks 1.088 support to below so the primary bearish trend will be continuing, if not so the price will be ranging within Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started,
----------------
The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
EURUSD is consolidating around %50 of the 3 months of fibonacci levels, however price is still under 200 SMA and consalidation levels are at the resistance of 6 months of linear regression.
A strong bearish trend might be following at this month.