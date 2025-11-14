Forecast and levels for EURO - page 37
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.09 15:16
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
2020-04-09 12:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts]
[EUR - ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts] = More hawkish than expected is good for currency.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
The best tactic is to sell on growth.
Fantastic analysis, thank you. It will be interesting to see how roughly correlated pairs behave as we move forward i.e. will USD leading pairs gain strength ...
Traders are waiting for a trigger that will move the Market anywhere. Tomorrow, on Thursday (23.04.20), the European Union summit will be held. From an analytical point of view, this is an important event that can be expressed in the nature of tomorrow's trading.
For this period of time, you should prepare for a possible increase in the EURUSD pair, and, upon reaching the first power zone, be ready to sell.
In my case, the first force zone is the vertex formed by 15-14. 04. 20.:
On the daily schedule through the top of the sales line. The nearest one is at 1.0980. There is a high probability that the event on Thursday will be sensitive for the Market (the results of the summit), and will give an opportunity to break out of the side corridor.
As always, there are only two options.
If up, you can meet the price at the power levels, increasing the volume of the operation. This tactic increases the risks, but the reward for the risk increases multiple times.
If down, with the lower border of the channel breaking through in the South direction, then you will temporarily have to move the position with a small lot, until there is a counter-correction against the position. After waiting for a convenient moment, you can add lots while already in the profit zone. This tactic allows you to always be in the +, and adding volume does not leave the “green zone”.
It is worth remembering the state of the Market. The condition is painful and nervous. The fluctuations may be noticeable against the background of comments and statements from each of the members of tomorrow's summit. If the decision is made unambiguously - "Yes” or" no " to joint Eurobonds, this will allow you to definitely exit the flat. If they start mumbling again and reschedule the meeting for the next meeting dates, this may again switch the Market only to events related to the coronavirus.
The EU summit, scheduled to be held via videoconference on 23.04.2020, will obviously not bring positive results within the framework of the agreement on joint recovery of European economies from the current crisis. Yesterday it became known that the proposed budget for 2021-2022 by the European Commission was not approved by the participating countries. They can't agree on the source of funding. And the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Austria want to apply additional restrictions to such a program.
In such circumstances, we should expect a continuation of the downward trend in the EUR USD pair.
But let's wait for tomorrow's summit. We will observe the development of events...
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.23 12:25
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2020-04-23 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Manufacturing PMI]
[EUR - German Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Manufacturing PMI news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.24 12:48
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Ifo Business Climate and range price movement
2020-04-24 09:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers.
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From theguardian article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Entering the Market is always difficult and difficult. Almost always after the entry, some drawdown on equity is formed. If Friday's growth stops at the upper limit of the 4-hour
southern channel and the price turns on Monday at the auction, it will look like another classic version of working out the technical level.
Bulls try to buy at a low price. But why do they think it's time to buy? What if the trend continues?
There is ample indirect evidence of the intention of the Market.
Using the three-screen system, it is very convenient to observe the development of events.
Intraday timeframes are not confusing, and senior TF objectively show the situation.
The long-term fundamental is not in favor of the European currency.
Still, the growth of the pair should be considered as an opportunity to enter the sale.
The higher the pair rises, the more profitable levels the Market will give us.
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.06 10:23
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Factory Orders and range price movement
2020-05-06 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German Factory Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Factory Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by German Factory Orders news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: