Forecast and levels for GBP - page 25
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.16 18:02
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2021-12-16 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.03 17:44
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2022-02-03 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.15 10:46
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2022-02-15 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
" The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged in three months to December, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. "
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD rebounding towards 1.3578
The RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and above its signal line. The configuration is mixed. Moreover, the price stands above its 20 period moving average (1.3523) but below its 50 period moving average (1.3535).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.15 14:40
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2022-03-15 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.17 14:06
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2022-03-17 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
"The MPC sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 16 March 2022, the MPC voted by a majority of 8-1 to increase Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 0.75%. One member preferred to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%."
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.25 09:42
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Great Britain Retail Sales and range price movement
2022-03-25 07:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Great Britain Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.12 14:33
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Unemployment Change and range price movement
2022-04-12 06:00 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========
From rttnews article :
"The UK unemployment declined in three months to February and job vacancies rose to a new record high, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. The jobless rate fell 0.2 percent points from the previous quarter to 3.8 percent in three months to February. The rate came in line with expectations. At the same time, the employment rate was largely unchanged at 75.5 percent, but remained below the pre-pandemic level".
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Unemployment Change news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.22 12:58
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Retail Sales and range price movement
2022-04-22 06:00 GMT | [GBP - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
==========
From rttnews article :
"UK retail sales declined more than expected in March and the falling trend is likely to continue as consumer confidence fell near record low in April amid rising inflation and interest rates. Retail sales dropped 1.4 percent on a monthly basis, largely due to the 7.9 percent fall in non-store retailing".
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.05 14:11
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2022-05-05 11:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: