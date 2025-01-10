Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) - page 6
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Gold is boxed between the 200 day EMA round the 1266 level and the 55 day EMA around the 1285 level. The consolidation may continue between those two level, but a bullish breakout may take the price of gold to the 1300 level. A bearish breakdown will leave the road clear for the price to drop all the way to the 1204 level, with some pull backs on the way down.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.15 15:05
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD: U.S. Advance Retail Sales
2017-11-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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XAU/USD M5: rrange price movement by U.S. Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.11.22 15:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CNH and Gold: U.S. Durable Goods Orders
2017-11-22 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From cnbc article :
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USD/JPY M1: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M1: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.05 08:29
GOLD (XAU/USD) - bearish ranging near daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging near and below Ichimoku cloud for the bearish trend to be continuing or for the bullish reversdal to be started. The key support level is 1,270 so if the price breaks this level to below together with descending triangle pattern formed so the primary daily bearish trend will be resumed, otherwise - ranging within the levels.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.13 20:39
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, AUD/USD and GOLD: Federal Funds Rate
2017-12-13 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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XAU/USD M5: rrange price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.28 07:07
Intra-Day Fundamentals - AUD/USD, USD/CNH and GOLD: The Conference Board United States Consumer Confidence Index
2017-11-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.28 11:22
Gold Price Forecast For 2018, 2019, 2020 And 2021 (based on the article)
In the beginning price at 1272 Dollars. High price 1357, low 1227. The average for the month 1287. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1292, change for December 1.6%.
In the beginning price at 1292 Dollars. High price 1361, low 1231. The average for the month 1295. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1296, change for January 0.3%.
In the beginning price at 1296 Dollars. High price 1355, low 1226. The average for the month 1292. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1290, change for February -0.5%.
In the beginning price at 1290 Dollars. High price 1357, low 1227. The average for the month 1292. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1292, change for March 0.2%.
In the beginning price at 1292 Dollars. High price 1306, low 1182. The average for the month 1256. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1244, change for April -3.7%.
In the beginning price at 1244 Dollars. High price 1365, low 1235. The average for the month 1286. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1300, change for May 4.5%.
In the beginning price at 1300 Dollars. High price 1395, low 1263. The average for the month 1322. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1329, change for June 2.2%.
In the beginning price at 1329 Dollars. High price 1367, low 1237. The average for the month 1309. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1302, change for July -2.0%.
In the beginning price at 1302 Dollars. High price 1377, low 1245. The average for the month 1309. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1311, change for August 0.7%.
In the beginning price at 1311 Dollars. High price 1388, low 1256. The average for the month 1319. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1322, change for September 0.8%.
In the beginning price at 1322 Dollars. High price 1388, low 1256. The average for the month 1322. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1322, change for October 0.0%.
In the beginning price at 1322 Dollars. High price 1428, low 1292. The average for the month 1351. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1360, change for November 2.9%.
In the beginning price at 1360 Dollars. High price 1504, low 1360. The average for the month 1414. The Gold Price forecast at the end of the month 1432, change for December 5.3%.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
GOLD (XAU/USD) - weekly bullish ranging for the bullish continuation or to the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging bullish condition located above Ichimoku cloud. The price is ranging within 1,236/1,299 support resistance levels for the bullish trnd to be continuing or for the bearish reversal to be started.
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.06 10:58
GOLD - daily bullish above high last weekly bar; 1,325 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the breakout with the bullish reversal. For now, the price is breaking the resistance level at 1,325 for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.18 15:06
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and GOLD: U.S. Housing Starts
2018-01-18 13:30 GMT | [USD - Housing Starts]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Housing Starts] = Annualized number of new residential buildings that began construction during the previous month.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events
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NZD/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events
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XAU/USD M1: range price movement by U.S. Housing Starts news events
==========
The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators: