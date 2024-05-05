Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 25

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.07 09:57

Crypto News - Bitcoin Falls Below $3,300 (based on the article)

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin prices suffered further bloodshed Thursday night, falling below $3,300 and hitting a fresh, 2o18 low. The digital currency declined to as little as $3,293.31, according to CoinDesk bitcoin price data."
  • "At this point, the cryptocurrency was down roughly 11% in the last 24 hours and approximately 83% from its all-time high of nearly $20,000, additional CoinDesk figures reveal."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.03 08:15

Crypto News - Bitcoin: Stronger Bitcoin-Bearish; 3,122 is the key (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Retail trader data shows 77.5% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.44 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.4% lower than yesterday and 6.2% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.7% lower than yesterday and 6.4% lower from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.25 07:04

Crypto News - Bitcoin ranging within 3,400 - 3,600 levels (based on the article)

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

  • "A measure of bitcoin volatility reached a more-than two-month low today, offering the latest evidence of the digital currency's malaise. The cryptocurrency's rolling 14-day volatility declined to a reading of 40, its lowest since mid-November, according to data provided by U.S. asset manager Blockforce Capital. his compared to a reading of 100 at the start of 2019 and 85 four weeks ago, additional Blockforce Capital figures reveal."
  • "Bitcoin prices have been trading within a relatively modest range lately, fluctuating primarily between $3,500 and $4,000 so far in 2019, according to CoinDesk price data. This contrasts with times of sharp volatility, for example last year, when bitcoin climbed from less than $1,000 to almost $20,000, additional CoinDesk figures show."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.30 08:33

Crypto News - Bitcoin: bearish ranging; 3,122 is the key support for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart by Metatrader 5

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "There are three top reasons for Bitcoin’s failure to reach the masses, according to experts and relevant reports. One of them is trust. "The biggest problem, rather ironically is trust,” says Clement Thibault, Senior Analyst at Investing.com. “Most people don't understand the digital currency and only see Bitcoin's erratic price movement. A lack of understanding coupled with wild price swings create a negative environment for adoption.” 
  • "Additionally, holding Bitcoin is much harder and more complicated than holding cash,” adds Thibault. “You'd need to set up a node, hold your private keys and be entirely responsible for anything that goes wrong. Most people just aren't ready for this kind of commitment and the comfort of fiat money suits them well, as imperfect as it may be."
  • "Then there’s the difficulty of dealing with Bitcoin exchanges, and switching back and forth between Bitcoin and cash. That’s according to a recent LendEDU report in which we analyzed virtual currency-related complaints in the CFPB's Consumer Complaint Database from 2016 to 2018. The report finds a 17,000% spike in virtual currency-related complaints for the 2016-18 period, with the most common complain having to do with the timely receiving of money when it was promised (35%)."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.18 16:49

Crypto News - Bitcoin To Break Five Consecutive Months of Losses (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD chart by Metatrader 5

Ripple's XRP token by Metatrader 5

  • "The upcoming ten days are very important for the Bitcoin price, they could change the trend which has been in place for the past five months. Fundamentals are changing and it doesn't matter if JPMCoin is better than Ripple's XRP token."
  • "The bottom line is that fundamentals are shifting positively, and the selling pressure lost its momentum with no substantial backing of volume. This leads me to believe that all that negativity which we have been facing in the industry for the past five months may be coming to an end."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.07 07:50

Crypto News - How Litecoin Prices Doubled This Year (based on the article)

Litecoin daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Litecoin prices have climbed sharply this year, producing notable gains as the digital currency benefits from strong fundamentals and favorable market conditions. The cryptocurrency, which is very similar to bitcoin, reached $56.27 today, according to CoinMarketCap."
  • "At this point, the digital currency was up more than 84% since the start of 2019, having reached its highest level since October, additional CoinMarketCap data reveal."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

There are many brokers are proposing the cryptocurrencies for trading in Metatrader 5, for example - 

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I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos

Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.31 07:10

The other broker proposing cryptocurrencies for trading - 


and more - 

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Where can I trade bitcoin though MT4?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 12:34

There are some brokers for Bitcoin/USD for MT5 (I do not trade bitcoin for MT4 so I have no idea about MT4 broker for bitcoin):



and more and more ...

 

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is on daily bullish breakout.
The key level is 6,786 so if the price breaks this level to above - we will see the weekly bullish reversal.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart by Metatrader 5

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.03 09:10

Crypto News - Bitcoin: net-long traders increased; 6,535 is the key for the daily bullish trend to be continuing; 6.786 is the key for the weekly bullish reversal (based on the article)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily Ichimoku Brainwashing chart by MT5

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) weekly Ichimoku Brainwashing chart by MT5

  • "Retail trader data shows 79.7% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.93 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.3% higher than yesterday and 6.7% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.3% lower than yesterday and 4.2% lower from last week."

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

I thought 💭  yesterday that the picture was now relatively bullish but of course with such a strong increase in volatility, we were also likely to get deep pullbacks. I thought the price would probably need to stabilize before it would advance again firmly. This wasn’t the right call as the price did advance again, and again reached prices above the psychologically important $5,000 level. There is a new higher probable support level, and the price action is bullish, so it probably makes sense to look for long trades here today above $4,836 but of course it may take some more time before the bulls can really exceed the $5,000 area which is capped at $5,187.


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