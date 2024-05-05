Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 25
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.12.07 09:57
Crypto News - Bitcoin Falls Below $3,300 (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.03 08:15
Crypto News - Bitcoin: Stronger Bitcoin-Bearish; 3,122 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.25 07:04
Crypto News - Bitcoin ranging within 3,400 - 3,600 levels (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.30 08:33
Crypto News - Bitcoin: bearish ranging; 3,122 is the key support for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.18 16:49
Crypto News - Bitcoin To Break Five Consecutive Months of Losses (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.07 07:50
Crypto News - How Litecoin Prices Doubled This Year (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
There are many brokers are proposing the cryptocurrencies for trading in Metatrader 5, for example -
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I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.31 07:10
The other broker proposing cryptocurrencies for trading -
and more -
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Where can I trade bitcoin though MT4?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.08 12:34
There are some brokers for Bitcoin/USD for MT5 (I do not trade bitcoin for MT4 so I have no idea about MT4 broker for bitcoin):
and more and more ...
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is on daily bullish breakout.
The key level is 6,786 so if the price breaks this level to above - we will see the weekly bullish reversal.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.03 09:10
Crypto News - Bitcoin: net-long traders increased; 6,535 is the key for the daily bullish trend to be continuing; 6.786 is the key for the weekly bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
I thought 💭 yesterday that the picture was now relatively bullish but of course with such a strong increase in volatility, we were also likely to get deep pullbacks. I thought the price would probably need to stabilize before it would advance again firmly. This wasn’t the right call as the price did advance again, and again reached prices above the psychologically important $5,000 level. There is a new higher probable support level, and the price action is bullish, so it probably makes sense to look for long trades here today above $4,836 but of course it may take some more time before the bulls can really exceed the $5,000 area which is capped at $5,187.