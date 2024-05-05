Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 9
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Thanks Sergey
you are the best
I would like to share something in the Bitcoin regard:
they are some live stream videos! hope they will be fine!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALbMrNesFIQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7Bs4mxp-bI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AITNLYuFIA
+
no comment!
(New Interview Lynette Zang: Cryptocurrency _Analysts see $100,000 Bitcoin very Soon)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZo2s6StVNs
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.12 15:04
Very interesting article was published today -
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How to trade on an external cryptocurrency exchange via MetaTrader 5
Not so long ago, the MQL5 language developers have introduced the updated functionality featuring the ability to develop custom symbols and charts. The broad traders' community has not yet had time to appreciate the power of this innovation, but even an easy and unobtrusive brainstorm shows an enormous potential hidden in the custom symbols. Together with other MQL tools, they allow you to implement many of the most daring and interesting ideas.
From now on, MetaTrader 5 is not just a terminal that interacts with one DC. Instead, it is a self-sufficient analytical platform able to connect to various exchanges via the API, as well as visualize price movements and trade flows. A small set of new features turns the terminal into an open system rather than a toolbox containing a limited number of trading tools. In my opinion, custom tools can also become powerful analytical capabilities.
Let's illustrate the new language features using the popular subject of cryptocurrencies as an example. I believe, it will further strengthen the community's interest in custom symbols.
Who might benefit from the article:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.12 17:40
Why Is LTC Price Going Up? (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H1 chart is on bullish breakout: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be very far from Senkou Span lines which are the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend. Price was bounced from 362 resistance level to below for the ranging condition to be started in the near future for example.
============
The chart was made on H1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.13 08:11
Why Is The Price Of An Ethereum Going Up? (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is on bullish breakout: the price is located very far from Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart with resistance level at 684 to be broken to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
============
The chart was made on H4 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
And we are down 20%
If it keeps falling at this rate it will only take 5 days.
I may have been early, but i wasn't wrong.
The inevitable day has come.Good luck to those who are 'all in' on this one.
So there are currently close to 300.000 Unconfirmed transactions and it seems that the entire Blockchain is going to fail it can only handle 3-6 transaction a second.
So it will run stuck or it will be processing today's transactions in the weeks to come.
This is what a digital bank run would look like...
You can follow it here: https://blockchain.info/en/unconfirmed-transactions
So there are currently close to 300.000 Unconfirmed transactions and it seems that the entire Blockchain is going to fail it can only handle 3-4 transaction a second.
So it will run stuck or it will be processing today's transactions in the weeks to come.
This is what a digital bank run would look like...
You can follow it here: https://blockchain.info/en/unconfirmed-transactions
So there are currently close to 300.000 Unconfirmed transactions and it seems that the entire Blockchain is going to fail it can only handle 3-4 transaction a second.
So it will run stuck or it will be processing today's transactions in the weeks to come.
This is what a digital bank run would look like...
You can follow it here: https://blockchain.info/en/unconfirmed-transactions
You are comedy
before you advised us to buy!!!
Hahahhaaha
You are comedy
before you advised us to buy!!!
Yeah when it was @ $3000