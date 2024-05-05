Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 9

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Thanks Sergey

you are the best

 

I would like to share something in the Bitcoin regard:

they are some live stream videos! hope they will be fine!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALbMrNesFIQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7Bs4mxp-bI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AITNLYuFIA

+


no comment!

(New Interview Lynette Zang: Cryptocurrency _Analysts see $100,000 Bitcoin very Soon)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZo2s6StVNs

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.12 15:04

Very interesting article was published today - 

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How to trade on an external cryptocurrency exchange via MetaTrader 5 

Not so long ago, the MQL5 language developers have introduced the updated functionality featuring the ability to develop custom symbols and charts. The broad traders' community has not yet had time to appreciate the power of this innovation, but even an easy and unobtrusive brainstorm shows an enormous potential hidden in the custom symbols. Together with other MQL tools, they allow you to implement many of the most daring and interesting ideas.

From now on, MetaTrader 5 is not just a terminal that interacts with one DC. Instead, it is a self-sufficient analytical platform able to connect to various exchanges via the API, as well as visualize price movements and trade flows. A small set of new features turns the terminal into an open system rather than a toolbox containing a limited number of trading tools. In my opinion, custom tools can also become powerful analytical capabilities.

Let's illustrate the new language features using the popular subject of cryptocurrencies as an example. I believe, it will further strengthen the community's interest in custom symbols. 

Who might benefit from the article:

  • cryptocurrency exchange traders;
  • investors familiar with MetaTrader 5 and portfolio investments;
  • freelance programmers who can now execute the customers' orders related to cryptocurrency trading in a simpler (and cheaper) way;
  • everyone who follows the new MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 language features.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.12 17:40

Why Is LTC Price Going Up? (based on the article)

Intra-day price on H1 chart is on bullish breakout: the price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be very far from Senkou Span lines which are the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend. Price was bounced from 362 resistance level to below for the ranging condition to be started in the near future for example.


  • "Litecoin, an altcoin of the better known cryptocurrency Bitcoin, has soared to the record high of $290.99, a YTD increase of more than 4,000%, as listed on CoinMarketCap. Many are asking why the price of digital currencies has and is rising, whether Litecoin’s recent price increase is because of Bitcoin and if this bubble will burst."
  • "The start of this week saw the launch of Bitcoin futures on CBOE, the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which could be a significant reason why the price of other virtual currencies are rising. As Litecoin is a fork of Bitcoin, and the fork causing Bitcoin’s price to go up earlier this year, if Bitcoin is doing well, we should expect the same of Litecoin and Ethereum. Litecoin has lesser name recognition and it could be a better option for investors, however, as there is not as much controversy surrounding this coin, (perhaps because it is not as well known), offers faster speeds and lower fees."
  • "Another possible reason could be the media coverage of Bitcoin and Charlie Lee’s recent fame with a lot of news outlets asking for the Litecoin founder to discuss the BTC price increase."

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The chart was made on H1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.13 08:11

Why Is The Price Of An Ethereum Going Up? (based on the article)

Intra-day H4 price is on bullish breakout: the price is located very far from Ichimoku cloud in the primary bullish area of the chart with resistance level at 684 to be broken to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.


  • "The value of Ethereum’s currrency is increasing alongside its altcoins Bitcoin and Litecoin, and the price of one Ether is currently at a high of $625.25 USD, according to CoinMarketCap, despite the CryptoKitties drama. 2018 will welcome a range of regulatory requirements and financial institutions are launching new products on the blockchain in order to simplify compliance, and this is where the Ethereum blockchain is becoming increasingly popular."
  • "A project named the Massive Autonomous Distributed Reconciliation program (Madrec) was announced this week and will be led by UBS with involvement from Barclays, Credit Suisse, KBC, SIX and Thomson Reuters. For a while now, financial news has been dispersed with updates of how banks are experimenting with cryptocurrencies and this announcement is one of the most recent, after Bitcoin futures began trading."
  • "Unlike Bitcoin, however, Ethereum has always been spoken about in a more positive way and has become the second largest digital currency in two years. After being launched in 2015, the value of Ethereum’s currency, otherwise known as Ether, has increased by more than 6,800% since the start of the year, according to The Telegraph."

============

The chart was made on H4 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 


And we are down 20%

If it keeps falling at this rate it will only take 5 days.

I may have been early, but i wasn't wrong.

The inevitable day has come.

Good luck to those who are 'all in' on this one.
 

So there are currently close to 300.000 Unconfirmed transactions and it seems that the entire Blockchain is going to fail it can only handle 3-6 transaction a second.

So it will run stuck or it will be processing today's transactions in the weeks to come.

This is what a digital bank run would look like...

You can follow it here: https://blockchain.info/en/unconfirmed-transactions

 
Marco vd Heijden:

So there are currently close to 300.000 Unconfirmed transactions and it seems that the entire Blockchain is going to fail it can only handle 3-4 transaction a second.

So it will run stuck or it will be processing today's transactions in the weeks to come.

This is what a digital bank run would look like...

You can follow it here: https://blockchain.info/en/unconfirmed-transactions

Hahahhaaha
I like your emotions
You are comedy
 
Marco vd Heijden:

So there are currently close to 300.000 Unconfirmed transactions and it seems that the entire Blockchain is going to fail it can only handle 3-4 transaction a second.

So it will run stuck or it will be processing today's transactions in the weeks to come.

This is what a digital bank run would look like...

You can follow it here: https://blockchain.info/en/unconfirmed-transactions

Hahahhaaha
I like your emotions

You are comedy

before you advised us to buy!!!


 
Mohammad Soubra:
Hahahhaaha
I like your emotions

You are comedy

before you advised us to buy!!!



Yeah when it was @ $3000

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