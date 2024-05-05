Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 26

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.12 12:24

Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly bullish reversal to 200 SMA to above; 5,464 is the key resistance level (based on the article)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin broke the $5,000 mark on April 2 grabbing the headlines across the globe. For traders, it was mainly about FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). It is natural to have this kind of feeling especially if one has paid attention to thepast performance of Bitcoin. Year-to-date it is up 34 percent. Since 2014, there have been several bull rallies for Bitcoin and each of this was stronger than the previous one."
  • "For the Bitcoin price, the 50-day Smooth Moving Average (SMA) (shown in pink color on the chart below) and the 100-day SMA (shown in green color) on the daily time frame are really important. The argument is that the crossover of the 50-day and 100-day SMAs is of critical importance. This is because it represents a buy and sell signal. History tells us that when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 100-day moving, it produces a solid buy signal. The last crossover occurred back in April 2016. The exit signal comes when the price drops below the 50-day moving average."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.08 20:00

Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly breakout; 6,000 is the key (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD Brainwashing trading system chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Breakout was about to take place and a run to $6000 should take place. After that upside breakout move on April 8th, we posted this video further confirming $5800-$6000 was still the target. Today/May Bitcoin appears to be setting up a broader top formation that suggests another move lower is about to unfold. The chart highlights both support and resistance in Bitcoin. The Resistance goes all the way back to July 2018 where a Three River Morning Star pattern set up a gap with a Doji Star formation. This created the support level that was ultimately broken in November 2018. Support formed near $4000 in early 2019 with similar types of gap formations. This support level was ultimately broken in April 2019 with a move back up to resistance near $6000.” 
  • "We believe the setup of the most recent price activity is setting up a classic three mountains top formation. A weak price rotation prompting a downside price move right now could be a short term ultimately top with next support near $5000. We believe a fairly quick downside price move toward the $4400 level (or lower) – near support. Once price move to near the $4400 price level, or lower, if the support level is broken, we could see the price of Bitcoin fall all the way towards the $3500 level or lower. Fibonacci price theory suggests the failed high price move, near $7500, would represent a major failed high. This failure suggests a move lower attempting to establish a new price low. For this to happen, the price of Bitcoin would have to fall below $3000 which may sound crazy, but so was $20,000 bitcoin!"
  • "Watch for a reversal to unfold in the coming days, could be another opportunity to profit from another cryptocurrency collapse. Any failure of this breakdown/reversal move would suggest Bitcoin is setting up a new Pennant/Flag formation where the price will trade sideways before prompting a bigger breakout move. We believe a price breakdown is about to unfold and we expect prices to fall below $4400 within 14 to 28 days."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.09 06:25

Crypto News - Bitcoin: breaking 6,000 psy level on daily oipen bar; 7,399 is the next key (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin prices surpassed $6,000 today, breaking through a key resistance level that could lead to sharp upside.” 
  • "The digital currency exceeded this price level shortly before 9:00 p.m. EDT, reaching $6,076.65 within a half hour, CoinDesk data reveals."
  • "The cryptocurrency could experience substantial gains if it establishes itself above $6,000, several analysts have predicted."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.25 08:21

Litecoin has more than tripled this year (based on the article)

LiteCoin Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Litecoin enjoyed some sharp gains today, pushing higher as the digital currency benefited from tailwinds such as the upcoming halving. At this point, litecoin had surged 16% in 24 hours and was trading at its highest since mid-May. Litecoin, which is very similar to digital sibling bitcoin, rose in value as several other cryptocurrencies experienced notable gains."
  • "The cryptocurrency is scheduled to undergo a halving in August, at which point the mining reward will decrease from 25 LTC to 12.5 LTC."
  • "When this event takes place, the rate at which new litecoin enters the market will reduce by 50%, potentially placing upward pressure on the digital currency's price."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

There are two EAs which were coded for Cryptocurrency.
I did not try to use (did not test) those EAs ... anyway - 

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  • Crypto Analysis - expert for MetaTrader 4
    EAs uses 2 different time frames BB&RSI as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ
  • Crypto S&R - expert for MetaTrader 4
    EA uses 2 different time frames and fractals as support & resistance ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.10 08:24

What Facebook's Cryptocurrency Means(based on the article) 

Bitcoin/USD weekly Brainwashing/Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

Bitcoin/USD weekly Brainwashing/Ichimoku chart by Metatrader

What does Facebook’s new cryptocurrency mean? According to news reports, Facebook will shortly launch Libra, a global cryptocurrency available to users of its suite of platforms (including Messenger and WhatsApp). Presumably any merchant with an account on these platforms could transact in the cryptocurrency with customers who also have accounts—for anything, such as online purchases, and physical-world purchases such as groceries and restaurants. Facebook this week revealed plans to announce details on June 18 and confirmed its cryptocurrency will be a “stablecoin” whose value will be tied to a basket of fiat currencies.

  1. Facebook’s cryptocurrency will be a powerful force for good in developing countries, which is where Facebook intends to market the product.
  2. Facebook will pay interest to holders of its cryptocurrency, and this will eventually lead to populist calls to repeal corporate subsidies to banks at the heart of the US banking system.

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.11 09:09

Litecoin To Reach Highest In A Year (based on the article)


LiteCoin Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Litecoin rose above $125 today, hitting its highest in more than a year as the digital currency benefited from several tailwinds."
  • "When explaining this latest rally, analysts pointed to several variables, including litecoin's upcoming halving and the strength the digital currency has shown over the last several months."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.22 09:40

Bitcoin Breaks $10,000 (based on the article


  • "Bitcoin prices surpassed $10,000 today, breaking through this key, psychological level and hitting their highest point since March 2018. The world's most prominent digital currency climbed above $10,000 at roughly 07:30 p.m. EDT, before extending these gains in the following hours, CoinDesk figures show. Bitcoin, which has been following a strong, upward trend for several months, has climbed more than 230% since reaching a local low of roughly $3,100 in December."
  • "When explaining the digital currency's recent bullishness, analysts have pointed to factors like strong market sentiment, optimistic media coverage and widespread hype surrounding the release of Facebook's libra currency."

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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Bitcoin/USD - primary bullish breakout on weekly timeframe
11,654 is the long-term bullish target

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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 
Sergey Golubev:

Bitcoin/USD - primary bullish breakout on weekly timeframe
11,654 is the long-term bullish target

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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

This 11,654 target was broken.
Next target is 13,884

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