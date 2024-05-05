Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 26
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.12 12:24
Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly bullish reversal to 200 SMA to above; 5,464 is the key resistance level (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.08 20:00
Crypto News - Bitcoin: weekly breakout; 6,000 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.09 06:25
Crypto News - Bitcoin: breaking 6,000 psy level on daily oipen bar; 7,399 is the next key (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.25 08:21
Litecoin has more than tripled this year (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
There are two EAs which were coded for Cryptocurrency.
I did not try to use (did not test) those EAs ... anyway -
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EAs uses 2 different time frames BB&RSI as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ
EA uses 2 different time frames and fractals as support & resistance ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.10 08:24
What Facebook's Cryptocurrency Means(based on the article)
Bitcoin/USD weekly Brainwashing/Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5 -
What does Facebook’s new cryptocurrency mean? According to news reports, Facebook will shortly launch Libra, a global cryptocurrency available to users of its suite of platforms (including Messenger and WhatsApp). Presumably any merchant with an account on these platforms could transact in the cryptocurrency with customers who also have accounts—for anything, such as online purchases, and physical-world purchases such as groceries and restaurants. Facebook this week revealed plans to announce details on June 18 and confirmed its cryptocurrency will be a “stablecoin” whose value will be tied to a basket of fiat currencies.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.11 09:09Litecoin To Reach Highest In A Year (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.22 09:40
Bitcoin Breaks $10,000 (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Bitcoin/USD - primary bullish breakout on weekly timeframe -
11,654 is the long-term bullish target
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Bitcoin/USD - primary bullish breakout on weekly timeframe -
11,654 is the long-term bullish target
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
This 11,654 target was broken.
Next target is 13,884