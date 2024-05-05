Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 21

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Chris Mukengeshayi:

Mr Sergey, regarding post #199 

Where do you read or how do you determine the net-long and net-short percentages of traders's positions?

I was quoted the article - they are having some indicator to determing buy/sell.
I just hope that we will be abple to have same indicator for MT5 (or for MT4) for example.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.14 09:18

Crypto News - A Bullish Sign Returns For Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD chart by MT5

  • "Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and EOS have been on fire lately. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin is up 21.80%, Ethereum is up 39.36%, Ripple is up 40.89% and EOS 51.84%."
  • Some cryptocurrency experts aren’t surprised by the renewed interest in cryptocurrencies. Matthew Spoke, CEO of AION and Founding Board Member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance is one of them. “The fundamentals have not changed,” says Spoke. “A large portion of the crypto market value is reflective of the real innovations happening around the world. Although investor confidence will sometimes falter, long term growth across the market will continue if you zoom out far enough. I’m very bullish for 2018.”

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Chart was made on MT5 with standard indicator of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.26 07:13

Crypto News - Bitcoin:  ranging near bullish reversal waiting for direction (based on the article)

The daily price is moving along Senkou Span line which is the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish market condition on the chart. If the price breaks Senkou Span to above so the daily bullish reversal will be started, if not so the price will be on ranging near reversal waiting for direction.

Bitcoin/USD Ichimoku chart by MT5

  • "More large and established enterprises are now entering the blockchain landscape by adopting the technology and even offering their own blockchain solutions - aka distributed ledger technology (DLT). While admittedly there has been much noise and hype around blockchain, it is argued that these new developments help build up its image as a reliable and secure technology for transactions. Indeed, almost 9 in 10 (87%) of the technology professionals canvassed in this survey believed that blockchain technology will be as transformative for business as the Internet has been. Some two-thirds of those who responded revealed that they have trialled or are using blockchain technology. And, despite nearly half of those who responded to questions not yet having worked with the technology, they indicated they intended to do so over next two years."
  • "The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cautioned the public regarding investing in ICOs and warned over celebrity promotion of crypto ventures. In light of the collapse of The DAO, another failed blockchain effort, the SEC reported that tokens that function as securities are subject to securities laws."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.27 19:39

Crypto News - Bitcoin:  bouncing near bullish reversal (based on the article)

Daily price is bouncing from Senkou Span line and from 9,759 resistance level to below for the daily bearish trend to be resumed, otherwise - the bullish reversal will be started.

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin: Retail trader data shows 73.2% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.74 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.6% lower than yesterday and 6.6% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.7% lower than yesterday and 7.5% lower from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Bitcoin trading bias."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.02 18:33

Crypto News - Bitcoin daily rally to the bullish reversal; 9,759 is the key (based on the article)

Daily price is on bear market rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is testing Senkou Span line together with 9,759 resistance level to above for the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary bullish market condition.

Bitcoin daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "A survey conducted by a start-up Cryptocurrency mining firm about Bitcoin found that majority of the respondents have an optimistic future for the leading cryptocurrency."
  • "Twenty six percent of those who were surveyed believe bitcoin will cross $25,000, while 10 percent?said?the Bitcoin value will go above $35,000. Almost 9 percent think it will go beyond $45,000. According to 15 percent,?the digital coin will go?no higher than $15,000, and 5 percent think it will not rise above $10,000. Only 2.5 percent think Bitcoin won't exceed $5,000."
  • "Wall Street analyst Thomas Lee is similarly bullish. He recently told CNBC he believes bitcoin will rebound and surpass $20,000 by mid-year. David Drake, chairman and founder of investment firm LDJ Captial, said last month that he sees Bitcoin reaching $30,000."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.04 19:57

Crypto News - Bitcoin reversed to the primary bullish with the daily price (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD Daily Chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Cryptocurrencies were higher for most part of the week and continued the trend amid lot of optimism regarding the outlook for Ethereum, which breached the $800 mark Friday morning. The most optimistic view this week was that Ethereum would replace Bitcoin as the top cryptocurrency in due course."
  • "The crypto market braved the FUD surrounding Bitcoin and is now looking forward to a breakout in the top cryptocurrency to above $10,000. Bitcoin had its best monthly gain since December in April."
  • "This week, there was news of Wall Street giants moving ahead with their plans from cryptocurrency operations. And the blockchain space remained abuzz with news of fresh adoptions and new developments."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.09 06:18

Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily ranging waiting for direction (based on the article)

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

  • "New York-based CG Blockchain, which is developing blockchain-based tools and services for the financial services sector, has revealed that its affiliate, BCT Inc., has closed the online public sale of its BCT “ERC20-compliant” utility token and raised over $25 million. It comes despite recent turbulence for initial coin offerings (ICOs)."
  • "It is understood that the purchasers for these utility tokens, which are based on a standard and describe the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement, comprise “a blend of traditional cryptocurrency, institutional and accredited friends and family that span 42 countries” according to Bob Bonomo, president of CG Blockchain in the Big Apple."

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Perfect zone for a short scalp trade in bitcoin. 



 
I've invested in Ripple. Now struggling on the lowest price. Anyone know when the price around $3 again?
 
amri.rudi:
I've invested in Ripple. Now struggling on the lowest price. Anyone know when the price around $3 again?

Probably tomorrow.

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