Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 21
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Mr Sergey, regarding post #199
Where do you read or how do you determine the net-long and net-short percentages of traders's positions?
I was quoted the article - they are having some indicator to determing buy/sell.
I just hope that we will be abple to have same indicator for MT5 (or for MT4) for example.
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.14 09:18
Crypto News - A Bullish Sign Returns For Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with standard indicator of Metatrader 5 together with following indicator:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.26 07:13
Crypto News - Bitcoin: ranging near bullish reversal waiting for direction (based on the article)
The daily price is moving along Senkou Span line which is the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish market condition on the chart. If the price breaks Senkou Span to above so the daily bullish reversal will be started, if not so the price will be on ranging near reversal waiting for direction.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.27 19:39
Crypto News - Bitcoin: bouncing near bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is bouncing from Senkou Span line and from 9,759 resistance level to below for the daily bearish trend to be resumed, otherwise - the bullish reversal will be started.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.02 18:33
Crypto News - Bitcoin daily rally to the bullish reversal; 9,759 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bear market rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is testing Senkou Span line together with 9,759 resistance level to above for the reversal of the daily price movement to the primary bullish market condition.
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.04 19:57
Crypto News - Bitcoin reversed to the primary bullish with the daily price (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.09 06:18
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily ranging waiting for direction (based on the article)
============
The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Perfect zone for a short scalp trade in bitcoin.
I've invested in Ripple. Now struggling on the lowest price. Anyone know when the price around $3 again?
Probably tomorrow.