Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 30

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Interesting indicator was found:

Day rectangle Indent - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Day rectangle Indent - indicator for MetaTrader 5


 

BTCUSDT need some time for clear direction, As we can see inside parallel channel and above Strong Daily support, Let it give some time and after clear direction we will sit in.

Chart

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.03 14:50

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and BTC/USD: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2021-12-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 546K
  • forecast data is 553K
  • actual data is 210K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 210,000 in November, and the unemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point to 4.2 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, construction, and manufacturing. Employment in retail trade declined over the month".


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GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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BTC/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

BTC/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


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