Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 30
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Interesting indicator was found:
Day rectangle Indent - indicator for MetaTrader 5
BTCUSDT need some time for clear direction, As we can see inside parallel channel and above Strong Daily support, Let it give some time and after clear direction we will sit in.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.03 14:50
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, AUD/USD and BTC/USD: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-12-03 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========AUD/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========BTC/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: