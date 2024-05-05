Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 24
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.24 15:35
Crypto News - Ripple Getting Ripped: bullish breakout with the secondary daily correction (based on the article)
Ripple (XRP/USD) daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the good breakout with the bullish reversal: the price was bounced from the resistance level at 0.7711 to below for the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend to be started..
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Weekly price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area by the ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
By the way, 9,918 is the reversal level: if the price breaks this level to above so the long-term bullish reversal will be started.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.01 18:27
Bitcoin In Positive Gains In Q3, And Ripple Won (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
S&R day start 29/0ct/18
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.15 09:07
Bitcoin - Bearish Breakdown (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.22 09:34
Bitcoin - What's Next - $2,000 Or $10,000? (based on the article)
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The chart was made on monthly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Pullback on Bitcoin.
fxstrategist007, 2018.11.29 04:21
The price of Bitcoin accelerates its bearish momentum below the 6000 level and breaks below the 5000 level to reach a low at the 3725 level where we can find the 55 month EMA. From the 55 month EMA, Bitcoin retraces to the upside and reaches the 4250 level at the 200 week EMA. The 200 week EMA may act as resistance, but if it breaks that moving average to the upside, then the price of Bitcoin may visit the 5000 zone, which could be its next most relevant resistance. On the other hand, the bearish trend is still in place and Bitcoin may try to drop back to the 55 month EMA. Another possible scenario is that the price of Bitcoin may stay consolidate between the 55 month EMA and the 200 week EMA without taking a clear direction.