Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 24

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Bitcoin and other crypto currency prices fell on Tuesday, with Ethereum and Lite coin down more than 11%. Ripple hinted that its cryptocurrency product xRapid would go live “in the next month or so.”
Bitcoin traded 3.6% lower to $6,249.9 at 12:20AM ET (04:20 GMT) on the  Bitifinex  exchange. 
Ethereum  plunged  11.5% to $196.13 in the previous 24 hours.  

 
XRP also slid 3.1% to $0.27244 on the  Poloniex  exchange, while  Lite coin  slumped 11.7% at $50.816. 
In other news, platform exchange Coin base is planning to hire 130 employees in its New York office by the end of next year, bringing the total staff to 150. The move is part of the companies plan to target institutional investors
When we saw the market begin to correct, which we all expected, institutions didn’t lose interest. It was exactly the opposite. They look at it as an opportunity to enter when things are not too frothy

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.24 15:35

Crypto News - Ripple Getting Ripped: bullish breakout with the secondary daily correction (based on the article)

Ripple (XRP/USD) daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the good breakout with the bullish reversal: the price was bounced from the resistance level at 0.7711 to below for the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend to be started..

Ripple (XRP/USD) daily price

  • "The growth of Ripple has been astonishing over the last week. The cryptocurrency made a low of $0.25 on the 12th of September and it touched a proud $0.77 on the 23rd of September. That is a whopping 205% gain, moving from the September 12th low to its highest point yesterday."
  • "Ripple has one key-mission - to integrate its technology with large payment providers and banks. A top-ten U.S. bank, PNC, announced last week that it would utilise RippleNet for its customers’ international payments. The company’s blockchain solution, xCurrent would be used to speed up the transaction."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

Weekly price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area by the ranging within the following support/resistance levels:

  • 8,276 resistance level for the secondary rally to be started, and
  • 5,751 support level for the primary bearish trend to be continuing.

By the way, 9,918 is the reversal level: if the price breaks this level to above so the long-term bullish reversal will be started.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.01 18:27

Bitcoin In Positive Gains In Q3, And Ripple Won (based on the article)

Bitcoin chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The most important fact is that the closing price of Bitcoin for the third quarter at $6,643 was higher than the opening price of the quarter ($6,313). This gives a very clear indication that the price may have lost some battles, but it has won the war over the period of the third quarter. The 3.34% quarterly gain for Bitcoin could have been a lot more significant, but that’s only if the fundamentals were more favourable. The approval of the Bitcoin ETF, for example, would have been a key event in favor of its price."
  • "The most outstanding event in the crypto-markets in Q3 was Ripple taking the second position in terms of market cap, even if it was short-lived. But what is not short-lived is the fact that Ethereum classic has moved out of the top five coins in the market cap list. Which coin has taken its place? Yes, you have guessed it correctly. It is EOS. Its community is gathering up a lot of momentum, which is why it moved up to the top five coins by market cap. Having said this, it is worth noting that the quarterly performance of the coin was disappointing, down nearly -29.82% in the third quarter."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 
Day by day BTC/USD cost is situated above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish region of the graph: the cost is on going inside 16,897 obstruction and 12,796 help levels for the bullish pattern to be proceeding or to the bearish inversion to be begun.
 

S&R day start 29/0ct/18



 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.15 09:07

Bitcoin - Bearish Breakdown (based on the article)

BitCoin (BTC/USD) weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin prices dropped significantly today, falling below $5,400 and reaching their lowest since late last year. The digital currency declined to as little as $5,390.12, losing more than 10% in the space of 24 hours and hitting a fresh 2018 low."
  • "This downward movement took place as the broader cryptocurrency market also suffered notable losses, declining from a total value of $210 billion earlier in the day to almost $180 billion by roughly 15:30 UTC (approximately 10:30 a.m. ET)."
  • "When explaining what caused the sharp decline in bitcoin prices, analysts generally pointed to either technical analysis or the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming hard fork in bitcoin cash."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.22 09:34

Bitcoin - What's Next - $2,000 Or $10,000? (based on the article)


  • "Bitcoin could be heading down to $2,000 or up to $10,000, depending on the forecasting model applied to estimate the digital currency’s “intrinsic” or “fair” value."
  • "Bitcoin has been falling fast, very fast, breaking one price “floor” after another."

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The chart was made on monthly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Pullback on Bitcoin.

fxstrategist007, 2018.11.29 04:21

The price of Bitcoin accelerates its bearish momentum below the 6000 level and breaks below the 5000 level to reach a low at the 3725 level where we can find the 55 month EMA. From the 55 month EMA, Bitcoin retraces to the upside and reaches the 4250 level at the 200 week EMA. The 200 week EMA may act as resistance, but if it breaks that moving average to the upside, then the price of Bitcoin may visit the 5000 zone, which could be its next most relevant resistance. On the other hand, the bearish trend is still in place and Bitcoin may try to drop back to the 55 month EMA. Another possible scenario is that the price of Bitcoin may stay consolidate between the 55 month EMA and the 200 week EMA without taking a clear direction.


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