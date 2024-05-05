Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 19
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.20 18:31
Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish near the bullish reversal area (based on the article)
Daily price is located below ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on moving along Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend. if the price breaks 7,663 support to below so the bearish trend to be resumed, if not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
So is Bitcoin a chaos?
The uncertainty it bring its not good for investors.
So is Bitcoin a chaos?
The uncertainty it bring its not good for investors.
The price (on D1 timeframe) is moved along Senkou Span line.
This line is one of the border of Ichimoku cloud, and this line acts as the support/resistance.
besides, this line is the virtual border between the primary ebarish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.
But this line (in support/resistance way/explanation) is not striong one.
And if the price is moved along this line without any power to cross it to above so it means that BTC/USD price is mechanically moved based on the news events which weere long time ago.
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So, to make it shorter: daily BTC/USD price is on bearish ranging near the bullish reversal area waiting for the direction of the good trend to be started.
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.23 08:52
Crypto News - Bitcoin: intra-day bearish reversal; 8,340 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is breaking senkou Span line together with descending triangle pattern with 8,340 support level to below for the primary bearish reversal.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
The worst case scenario will be if bit coin ever fall to the $ 1 200.00
it could be a big hit in the journey of bitcoin
The technology is valid.
We need more services to use it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.24 10:55
Big Banks Could Eventually Warm Up To Bitcoin And Ripple (based on the article)
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:
It's the way around.
Bitcoin is going to crush the banks because they have become obsolete and dysfunctional.
I have seen people walk up to an ATM and find that they were unable to withdraw their money due to a bank run.
I would rather see my capital evaporate to $ 4.00 , then to see some bank decide that i can not get to my own money.
The real danger for Bitcoin lies in all these copycat shitcoins and ICO's and all the scams surrounding them giving Bitcoin a bad name.
Just stick to #1. is my motto.