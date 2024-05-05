Forecast and levels for Cryptocurrencies - page 19

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.20 18:31

Crypto News - Bitcoin: daily bearish near the bullish reversal area (based on the article)

Daily price is located below ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on moving along Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend. if the price breaks 7,663 support to below so the bearish trend to be resumed, if not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.

Bitcoin Ichimoku Chart

  • "Bitcoin is unwinding in a similar fashion to the Nasdaq during the dotcom bubble nearly two decades ago, but the pace is 15 times faster, global investment firm Morgan Stanley said."
  • "The firm's strategist Sheena Shah said in a client note that the Nasdaq in 2000 and Bitcoin now, both rallied 250 to 280 percent during their peaks ahead of a market downturn. However, the bitcoin rally was around 15 times the speed, the strategist added."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 
Sergey Golubev:

So is Bitcoin a chaos?

The uncertainty it bring its not good for investors. 

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

So is Bitcoin a chaos?

The uncertainty it bring its not good for investors. 

The price (on D1 timeframe) is moved along Senkou Span line.
This line is one of the border of Ichimoku cloud, and this line acts as the support/resistance.
besides, this line is the virtual border between the primary ebarish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.

Bitcoin Daily Chart

But this line (in support/resistance way/explanation) is not striong one.
And if the price is moved along this line without any power to cross it to above so it means that BTC/USD price is mechanically moved based on the news events which weere long time ago.

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So, to make it shorter: daily BTC/USD price is on bearish ranging near the bullish reversal area waiting for the direction of the good trend to be started.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.23 08:52

Crypto News - Bitcoin: intra-day bearish reversal; 8,340 is the key (based on the article)

Intra-day H4 price is breaking senkou Span line together with descending triangle pattern with 8,340 support level to below for the primary bearish reversal.

Bitcoin Asctrend Intra-Day Chart, MT5

  • "Stocks have encountered some notable volatility lately, with the benchmark S&P 500 Index suffering a correction last month and experiencing further weakness in March. The major stock indices - specifically the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average - have not fallen in to a bear market yet. However, any such decline could potentially cause investors to panic, driving them to safe-haven assets like Bitcoin and gold."
  • "Bitcoin will likely benefit if stocks suffer a "major pullback," stated Tim Enneking, managing director of Crypto Asset Management. Many market observers are closely watching the relationship between the stock market and Bitcoin, noted Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst for social trading platform eToro. "So far we haven't seen any flows from the stocks into Bitcoin," he stated, emphasizing that many traders do not believe that the recent declines in stocks constitute a bear market."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 
Sergey Golubev:

The worst case scenario will be if bit coin ever fall to the $ 1 200.00

it could be a big hit in the journey of bitcoin

 

The technology is valid.

We need more services to use it.

 

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Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.24 10:55

Big Banks Could Eventually Warm Up To Bitcoin And Ripple (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD by Metatrader 5

  • "Big banks want to crush Ripple and Bitcoin. At least, that’s the impression one gets by listening to speeches of high profile bankers, attacking the very premise and the valuation of Bitcoin. Last year, for instance, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. leader Jamie Dimon called the digital currency a “fraud,” and a “tulip bulb.” There’s a good reason for that. Each cryptocurrency is in competition with banks, especially Ripple. “If big banks were to succeed in crushing one of these two currencies, Ripple would be it,” says Shidan Gouran, President and COO of Global Blockchain."

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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

It's the way around.

Bitcoin is going to crush the banks because they have become obsolete and dysfunctional.

 
The biggest surprise people will weak up one day in the morning and only to find out that their money has been wiped out of their account, no bitcoin available in their account, value of a bitcoin will be equal to $ 4.00 :-) it could happen the way, bitcoin is being approached and attacked. The same way we saw it going up, the same way we could see it falling down and create a bad history just like when wall street and when bank of England had crushed.
 

I have seen people walk up to an ATM and find that they were unable to withdraw their money due to a bank run.

I would rather see my capital evaporate to $ 4.00 , then to see some bank decide that i can not get to my own money.

The real danger for Bitcoin lies in all these copycat shitcoins and ICO's and all the scams surrounding them giving Bitcoin a bad name.

Just stick to #1. is my motto.

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