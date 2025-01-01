DocumentationSections
InitTickVolume

Initalizes the TickVolume timeseries.

bool  InitTickVolume(
   CIndicators*  indicators    // pointer
   )

Parameters

indicators

[in]  Pointer to collection of indicators and timeseries.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The TickVolume timeseries is initialized only if Expert Advisor uses the symbol/timeframe different from the symbol/timeframe defined at the first initialization (and timeseries is used further).