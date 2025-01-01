MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseInitIndicators InitPhaseTrendTypeUsedSeriesEveryTickOpenHighLowCloseSpreadTimeTickVolumeRealVolumeInitSymbolPeriodMagicValidationSettingsSetPriceSeriesSetOtherSeriesInitIndicatorsInitOpenInitHighInitLowInitCloseInitSpreadInitTimeInitTickVolumeInitRealVolumePriceLevelUnitStartIndexCompareMagic InitIndicators Initializes all indicators and time series. virtual bool InitIndicators( CIndicators* indicators=NULL // pointer ) Parameters indicators [in] Pointer to collection of indicators and timeseries. Return Value true - successful, otherwise - false. Note The timeseries are initialized only if the object uses the symbol or timeframe different from the symbol or timeframe defined at initialization. SetOtherSeries InitOpen