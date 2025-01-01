DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseInitIndicators 

InitIndicators

Initializes all indicators and time series.

virtual bool  InitIndicators(
   CIndicators*  indicators=NULL    // pointer
   )

Parameters

indicators

[in]  Pointer to collection of indicators and timeseries.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The timeseries are initialized only if the object uses the symbol or timeframe different from the symbol or timeframe defined at initialization.