InitLow

Initalizes the Low timeseries.

bool InitLow(

CIndicators* indicators

)

Parameters

indicators

[in] Pointer to collection of indicators and timeseries.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

The Low timeseries is initialized only if the object uses the symbol/timeframe different from the symbol/timeframe defined at the first initialization (and timeseries is used further).