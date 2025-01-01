DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseStartIndex 

StartIndex

Gets the index of starting bar to analyze.

virtual int  StartIndex()

Return Value

The index of starting bar to analyze.

Note

The method returns 0 if the flag to analyze current bar is set to true (analysis from the current bar). If the flag is not set, it returns 1 (analysis from the last completed bar).