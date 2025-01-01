MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertBaseStartIndex InitPhaseTrendTypeUsedSeriesEveryTickOpenHighLowCloseSpreadTimeTickVolumeRealVolumeInitSymbolPeriodMagicValidationSettingsSetPriceSeriesSetOtherSeriesInitIndicatorsInitOpenInitHighInitLowInitCloseInitSpreadInitTimeInitTickVolumeInitRealVolumePriceLevelUnitStartIndexCompareMagic StartIndex Gets the index of starting bar to analyze. virtual int StartIndex() Return Value The index of starting bar to analyze. Note The method returns 0 if the flag to analyze current bar is set to true (analysis from the current bar). If the flag is not set, it returns 1 (analysis from the last completed bar). PriceLevelUnit CompareMagic