DXContextGetSize

Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

bool DXContextGetSize(

int context,

uint& width,

uint& height

);

Parameters

context

[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

width

[out] Frame width in pixels.

height

[out] Frame height in pixels.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.