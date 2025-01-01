DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXContextGetSize 

DXContextGetSize

Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

bool  DXContextGetSize(
   int    context,      // graphic context handle   
   uint&  width,        // width in pixels 
   uint&  height        // height in pixels 
   );

Parameters

context

[in]  Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().

width

[out]  Frame width in pixels.

height

[out]  Frame height in pixels.

Return Value

In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.