MQL5 ReferenceWorking with DirectXDXContextGetSize
- DXContextCreate
- DXContextSetSize
- DXContextGetSize
- DXContextClearColors
- DXContextClearDepth
- DXContextGetColors
- DXContextGetDepth
- DXBufferCreate
- DXTextureCreate
- DXInputCreate
- DXInputSet
- DXShaderCreate
- DXShaderSetLayout
- DXShaderInputsSet
- DXShaderTexturesSet
- DXDraw
- DXDrawIndexed
- DXPrimiveTopologySet
- DXBufferSet
- DXShaderSet
- DXHandleType
- DXRelease
DXContextGetSize
Gets a frame size of a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
bool DXContextGetSize(
Parameters
context
[in] Handle for a graphic context created in DXContextCreate().
width
[out] Frame width in pixels.
height
[out] Frame height in pixels.
Return Value
In case of successful execution, returns true, otherwise - false. To receive an error code, the GetLastError() function should be called.