MarketBreakdown | USDJPY, EURGBP, NZDUSD, EURNZD
Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.
1️⃣ #USDJPY weekly time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵
The price is testing a resistance based on the current all-time high.
A strong intraday price action indicates a highly probable breakout.
A weekly candle close above the underlined area will provide a strong bullish signal.
The price will continue rising to the new highs then.
2️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧
I see a huge bearish fair value gap.
It was caused by the resignation of a British Prime Minister yesterday.
I think that this FVG will be at least partially recovered.
3️⃣ #NZDUSD daily time frame 🇳🇿🇺🇸
The market dropped yesterday as I predicted.
The price is currently testing a significant historic support.
Its breakout will provide another strong signal to sell.
4️⃣ #EURNZD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇳🇿
The price went up strongly yesterday as I said.
The market is now testing another strong resistance.
I will be waiting for a daily candle close above that as another signal to buy.
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