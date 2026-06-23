MarketBreakdown | USDJPY, EURGBP, NZDUSD, EURNZD



Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.



1️⃣ #USDJPY weekly time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵



The price is testing a resistance based on the current all-time high.

A strong intraday price action indicates a highly probable breakout.



A weekly candle close above the underlined area will provide a strong bullish signal.

The price will continue rising to the new highs then.



2️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧



I see a huge bearish fair value gap.

It was caused by the resignation of a British Prime Minister yesterday.



I think that this FVG will be at least partially recovered.



3️⃣ #NZDUSD daily time frame 🇳🇿🇺🇸



The market dropped yesterday as I predicted.

The price is currently testing a significant historic support.



Its breakout will provide another strong signal to sell.



4️⃣ #EURNZD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇳🇿



The price went up strongly yesterday as I said.

The market is now testing another strong resistance.



I will be waiting for a daily candle close above that as another signal to buy.

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