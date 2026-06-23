Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | USDJPY, EURGBP, NZDUSD, EURNZD

23 June 2026, 09:23
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
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MarketBreakdown | USDJPY, EURGBP, NZDUSD, EURNZD

Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.

1️⃣ #USDJPY weekly time frame 🇺🇸🇯🇵

The price is testing a resistance based on the current all-time high.
A strong intraday price action indicates a highly probable breakout.

A weekly candle close above the underlined area will provide a strong bullish signal.
The price will continue rising to the new highs then.

2️⃣ #EURGBP daily time frame 🇪🇺🇬🇧

I see a huge bearish fair value gap.
It was caused by the resignation of a British Prime Minister yesterday.

I think that this FVG will be at least partially recovered.

3️⃣ #NZDUSD daily time frame 🇳🇿🇺🇸

The market dropped yesterday as I predicted.
The price is currently testing a significant historic support.

Its breakout will provide another strong signal to sell.

4️⃣ #EURNZD daily time frame 🇪🇺🇳🇿

The price went up strongly yesterday as I said.
The market is now testing another strong resistance.

I will be waiting for a daily candle close above that as another signal to buy.

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#nzdusd, usdjpy, eurgbp, EURNZD