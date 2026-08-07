Gold Breakout Straddle

Gold Breakout V1 – Clean XAUUSD Breakout Straddle with Hard Stops
Today I’m publishing Gold Breakout V1, a pending-order breakout system built specifically for XAUUSD.
Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189277
What it does
The EA straddles the recent range with a Buy Stop above and a Sell Stop below. When price leaves the range, one side is filled. Every order carries a hard Stop Loss from the moment it is placed. Winners are closed by a trailing stop, not left to run to a fixed target. Only one position is allowed at a time — no grid, no martingale, no averaging, no hedging.
Session window, spread filter and daily loss controls are built in. Five preset styles plus a full Manual mode are available.
How the logic works
- The EA identifies the recent range (highest high / lowest low of the recent session).
- A Buy Stop is placed above and a Sell Stop below, each with its own hard stop.
- When price breaks out, one order becomes a position.
- The trailing stop takes over and locks profit behind price.
Short animation of the same logic:
Backtest (real ticks)
The Strategy Tester result below was run on XAUUSD with every-tick based on real ticks.
- Total Net Profit: 112.75
- Profit Factor: 3.31
- Total Trades: 91
- Profit Trades: 85.71%
- Max consecutive losses: 3
- Recovery Factor: 8.61
Equity curve on fixed 0.01 lot:
Important: These are simulation results only. Past simulated performance is not live trading results and does not indicate future returns.
On-chart dashboard
While the EA is running you get a compact panel that reads live from the account:
- Status (Armed / In Trade / Paused / Stood down)
- Active mode
- Stop / Target distances
- Current Buy Stop and Sell Stop levels
- Balance, Equity and Today’s P/L
The panel is informational and can be switched off.
Design principles
- Hard Stop Loss on every order — never optional
- One position at a time
- Trailing stop as the primary exit for winners
- No recovery logic of any kind
- Session and daily risk controls built in
- Designed for raw-spread ECN accounts (VPS recommended)
The EA is tuned for XAUUSD. Point-based inputs will not carry the same meaning on other symbols.
Closing
Gold Breakout V1 is built around a simple idea: wait for a clear range, place the straddle with hard stops, let the market choose the direction, and manage the single open position with a trailing stop. No averaging, no grid, no martingale.
Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189277
Questions, suggestions or your own test results are welcome in the comments.
Happy trading.