Gold Breakout Straddle

Gold Breakout V1 – Clean XAUUSD Breakout Straddle with Hard Stops

Today I’m publishing Gold Breakout V1, a pending-order breakout system built specifically for XAUUSD.

Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189277

What it does

The EA straddles the recent range with a Buy Stop above and a Sell Stop below. When price leaves the range, one side is filled. Every order carries a hard Stop Loss from the moment it is placed. Winners are closed by a trailing stop, not left to run to a fixed target. Only one position is allowed at a time — no grid, no martingale, no averaging, no hedging.

Session window, spread filter and daily loss controls are built in. Five preset styles plus a full Manual mode are available.





How the logic works

The EA identifies the recent range (highest high / lowest low of the recent session). A Buy Stop is placed above and a Sell Stop below, each with its own hard stop. When price breaks out, one order becomes a position. The trailing stop takes over and locks profit behind price.





Short animation of the same logic:





Backtest (real ticks)

The Strategy Tester result below was run on XAUUSD with every-tick based on real ticks.

Total Net Profit: 112.75

Profit Factor: 3.31

Total Trades: 91

Profit Trades: 85.71%

Max consecutive losses: 3

Recovery Factor: 8.61





Equity curve on fixed 0.01 lot:





Important: These are simulation results only. Past simulated performance is not live trading results and does not indicate future returns.

On-chart dashboard

While the EA is running you get a compact panel that reads live from the account:

Status (Armed / In Trade / Paused / Stood down)

Active mode

Stop / Target distances

Current Buy Stop and Sell Stop levels

Balance, Equity and Today’s P/L

The panel is informational and can be switched off.





Design principles

Hard Stop Loss on every order — never optional

One position at a time

Trailing stop as the primary exit for winners

No recovery logic of any kind

Session and daily risk controls built in

Designed for raw-spread ECN accounts (VPS recommended)

The EA is tuned for XAUUSD. Point-based inputs will not carry the same meaning on other symbols.

Closing

Gold Breakout V1 is built around a simple idea: wait for a clear range, place the straddle with hard stops, let the market choose the direction, and manage the single open position with a trailing stop. No averaging, no grid, no martingale.

Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189277

Questions, suggestions or your own test results are welcome in the comments.

Happy trading.