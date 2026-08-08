AUDCAD Peace Setup Guide — An Honest Grid: Which Tier Was Positive All 10 Years

0
25
AUDCAD Peace is an averaging (grid) EA and we say so plainly: it adds to a losing basket and closes the basket at a target or a fixed basket stop. This guide covers the setup and the honest tier data — including the one tier that was positive in all ten calendar years.
AUDCAD Peace (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182363
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182616
Setup
Attach to an AUDCAD M5 chart (suffixed symbol if your broker uses one). Defaults are the published configuration. v2 widened the basket take-profit to 20 pips (so real spread no longer eats the edge) and added a fixed basket stop-loss that scales with the risk tier — the two changes that made the grid survivable on real feeds.
The tier table, honestly
Real-tick backtest: Defensive +32% / PF 1.40, Standard +313% / PF 1.74, Aggressive +608% / PF 1.64 (recommended), Ultra +725% / PF 1.53 (published default, relative drawdown reaching 76%). The quietly important line: at STANDARD, all 10 calendar years were positive — worst year +2.7%, and the best year contributed only 21% of the total, so there is no single-year dependence. If "never a losing year in the test" is what you want, Standard is your tier. One quirk: Defensive halves the lot but keeps the same dollar basket stop, which changes the basket rhythm — it is not simply "half of Standard".
What normal looks like
Grids hold floating drawdown by design: open baskets with unrealized losses are the normal operating state, resolved by the basket TP or cut by the basket stop. Never judge a grid by balance alone — watch equity. Do not run other EAs on the same account, and size so a full basket stop is an acceptable loss.
Do not touch
Grid spacing, basket TP and basket SL define the tested system. Your input is the risk tier — and the discipline to leave the rest alone.
Support
Comments tab, read daily. Free updates via What's New.