AUDCAD Peace Setup Guide — An Honest Grid: Which Tier Was Positive All 10 Years

AUDCAD Peace is an averaging (grid) EA and we say so plainly: it adds to a losing basket and closes the basket at a target or a fixed basket stop. This guide covers the setup and the honest tier data — including the one tier that was positive in all ten calendar years.









Setup

Attach to an AUDCAD M5 chart (suffixed symbol if your broker uses one). Defaults are the published configuration. v2 widened the basket take-profit to 20 pips (so real spread no longer eats the edge) and added a fixed basket stop-loss that scales with the risk tier — the two changes that made the grid survivable on real feeds.





The tier table, honestly

Real-tick backtest: Defensive +32% / PF 1.40, Standard +313% / PF 1.74, Aggressive +608% / PF 1.64 (recommended), Ultra +725% / PF 1.53 (published default, relative drawdown reaching 76%). The quietly important line: at STANDARD, all 10 calendar years were positive — worst year +2.7%, and the best year contributed only 21% of the total, so there is no single-year dependence. If "never a losing year in the test" is what you want, Standard is your tier. One quirk: Defensive halves the lot but keeps the same dollar basket stop, which changes the basket rhythm — it is not simply "half of Standard".





What normal looks like

Grids hold floating drawdown by design: open baskets with unrealized losses are the normal operating state, resolved by the basket TP or cut by the basket stop. Never judge a grid by balance alone — watch equity. Do not run other EAs on the same account, and size so a full basket stop is an acceptable loss.





Do not touch

Grid spacing, basket TP and basket SL define the tested system. Your input is the risk tier — and the discipline to leave the rest alone.





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