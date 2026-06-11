Gold Trades Posted Live Every Day | Free To Follow

⏳ 20 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

Gold Trade Posted Live Every Day | Free To Follow

The best way to evaluate a gold EA is not to read about it. It is to watch it trade.

The Nova Telegram channel posts every trade from Nova GOLD Breakout in real time. Every session, every entry, every exit, as it happens. You see the exact same thing a live account holder sees, before you spend anything.

If you trade gold and you want to watch a systematic approach handle real market conditions every day, this is worth joining. It is free and it takes ten seconds.

t.me/novaalgotrading

What The EA Does

Nova GOLD Breakout runs on XAUUSD M1. Every session a range is defined. When price breaks out of that range the first trade opens. If price retests the broken level before reaching target, the EA enters again. If the breakout fails and price pushes through the other side of the range, the EA enters the fallback trade in the new direction.

Three stages. No indicators. No martingale. Stop loss on every trade. Built for the way gold actually moves, not the way we wish it would.

20 Days Left At $99

Join the channel and watch first. Download the free demo in the Strategy Tester and run your own backtest. Then decide before July 1 when the price goes from $99 to $249 permanently.

The trades are happening either way. You might as well watch them for free before making a decision.

Join The Telegram Channel Free | Download The Free Demo

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.