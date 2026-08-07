Binance Futures Risk Calculator — Quick Guide

helps you calculate position size, risk, margin, leverage, fees and Risk/Reward before opening a Binance USD-M Futures trade.

The main idea is simple:

Define your risk first — calculate position size second.

How to Use

1. Enter Account Size

Specify the amount of capital you want to use as the basis for your risk calculation.

Example:

Account Size: 10,000 USDT

2. Set Risk

Choose how much you are willing to risk on the trade.

You can use:

percentage of account;

fixed amount in USDT.

Example:

Account Size: 10,000 USDT

Risk: 1%

Planned risk:

100 USDT

3. Select Long or Short

Choose the direction of the planned position.

For Long:

Stop Loss < Entry < Take Profit

For Short:

Take Profit < Entry < Stop Loss

4. Enter Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit

The distance between Entry and Stop Loss determines the position size.

A wider Stop Loss results in a smaller position.

A tighter Stop Loss results in a larger position.

This allows the planned monetary risk to remain approximately the same.

5. Select Leverage

Choose the leverage you plan to use.

The calculator will estimate:

position size;

position value;

required margin;

potential loss;

potential profit;

Risk/Reward;

estimated fees;

approximate liquidation level.

Remember that leverage changes margin requirements but should not automatically increase the amount you are willing to lose.

Example

Account Size: 10,000 USDT

Risk: 1%

Entry: 100,000

Stop Loss: 99,000

Take Profit: 103,000

Planned loss:

100 USDT

Approximate position:

0.1 BTC

Position value:

10,000 USDT

Potential gross profit:

300 USDT

Risk/Reward:

1 : 3

The purpose of the calculator is to understand these numbers before the trade is opened.

From Risk Calculation to Risk Management

Calculating position size is only one part of risk management.

When trading actively, additional questions become important:

How much have I already lost today?

How much total exposure do I currently have?

Am I using too much leverage?

Are my positions protected?

When should I stop trading for the day?

A calculator helps plan one trade.

Account-level risk management is about controlling all positions and overall trading risk together.

I publish more practical information about Binance Futures risk management, trading discipline and the development of advanced risk-management tools here:

Telegram channel about risk amangment in binace perp trading

The channel focuses on practical risk control for active crypto traders.

Important: all calculator values are estimates. Always verify order parameters, fees, margin and liquidation information directly on Binance before opening a real position.