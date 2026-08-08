Bitcoin Meteor Setup Guide — Comet's Aggressive Sibling, and Where the 80% Cliff Sits

Bitcoin Meteor is the aggressive sibling of our defensive Bitcoin Comet: same H4 Donchian trend engine, faster entry channel, and much bigger position sizing. Setup is two minutes; respecting the risk dial is the whole game.









Setup

Attach to a BTCUSD H4 chart (your broker's exact symbol — BTCUSDm etc.). Defaults are the published configuration: EntryChannel 14 (more active than Comet), hard volatility-sized stop on every trade, no grid, no averaging. Free-margin check and lot normalization run before every order.





The risk dial and the cliff

Default RiskPercent is 8 with MaxLot 10 — that is the published aggressive profile, and it measured about 58% maximum equity drawdown in the real MT5 backtest. In testing, RiskPercent above 15 reached roughly 80% equity drawdown: that is the cliff, do not go there. For a calmer profile lower RiskPercent to 2-5, or run the defensive sibling Bitcoin Comet instead — same engine family, conservative sizing.





What normal looks like

H4 trend following: ranges produce strings of small stopped losses; the year is made by a few strong Bitcoin trends. Zero-trade weeks in chop are correct behaviour. Because sizing compounds, drawdowns grow with the account — regular profit withdrawal is the professional habit for this class of EA.





Do not touch

EntryChannel and the stop/trailing parameters define the tested engine. Your inputs: RiskPercent (down only), RunMode presets, safety guard, notifications. Confirm your broker's BTCUSD swap and margin; use a micro/cent account for small balances.





Support

Comments tab, read daily. Free updates via What's New.