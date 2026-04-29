How I Made $6,300 on GER40 Using the Owl Smart Levels Indicator

In this GER40 index trade, a strong sell signal was generated by the Owl Smart Levels system.

Before entering, I determined that this signal belonged to the deep trend pullback category — situations like these are considered among the strongest in the system. On the chart, you can first see a clear impulsive move downward, followed by a correction, after which the trade was opened based on the Owl Smart Levels signal.

This logic allows the system to enter not during an already overextended move, but after a pullback, when the price returns to a more favorable zone within the trend.

Trade result — profit of $6,300.





🎥 Video of the trade:





These trades do not happen by chance — they are the result of the logic behind Owl Smart Levels.





If you want to better understand the Owl Smart Levels system, we recommend taking a look at the following articles:





DON'T MISS THE MAY HOLIDAY SALE!!!





I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



