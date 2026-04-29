How I Made $6,300 on GER40 Using the Owl Smart Levels Indicator
Trading Systems

How I Made $6,300 on GER40 Using the Owl Smart Levels Indicator

29 April 2026, 08:00
Sergey Ermolov
Sergey Ermolov
0
136

In this GER40 index trade, a strong sell signal was generated by the Owl Smart Levels system.

Indicator Owl Smart Levels MT4 | MT5 version | Trading system Owl

Before entering, I determined that this signal belonged to the deep trend pullback category — situations like these are considered among the strongest in the system. On the chart, you can first see a clear impulsive move downward, followed by a correction, after which the trade was opened based on the Owl Smart Levels signal.

This logic allows the system to enter not during an already overextended move, but after a pullback, when the price returns to a more favorable zone within the trend.

Trade result — profit of $6,300.


🎥 Video of the trade


These trades do not happen by chance — they are the result of the logic behind Owl Smart Levels.


If you want to better understand the Owl Smart Levels system, we recommend taking a look at the following articles:

Recommended for reading

  1. Creating a comprehensive Owl trading strategy
  2. Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system for the week from April 20 to 24, 2026

  3. Don’t miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!


DON'T MISS THE MAY HOLIDAY SALE!!!


I'm Sergei Ermolovfollow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market. 


#trend trading, trend indicator, owl smart levels, full fractals, valable zigzag