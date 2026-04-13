Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system for the week from April 6 to 10, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl trading system - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from April 6 to 10, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





EURUSD review



The first EURUSD signal was received on April 6. It was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. This signal falls into the low-probability category, as the market had already completed its main move and the remaining potential was limited. In such situations, price often loses momentum and fails to deliver a full move, so this trade was consciously skipped.





Fig. 1. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

The second EURUSD signal was received on April 7 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the market first formed a night move, then pulled back, where a valid signal appeared in continuation of the main move.

Such setups are considered strong within the system, as entries are formed after a correction while the move still has continuation potential. After the signal appeared, a short trade on EURUSD was opened, as the scenario fully matched the system model. However, this time the price did not continue downward and the position was closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 2. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 20.27, OpenPrice = 1.15363, StopLoss = 1.15437, TakeProfit = 1.15121, Profit = -$1 500

The third EURUSD signal was received on April 8. It was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. This signal is classified as low probability, as the market’s movement potential was already limited. After such an impulsive move, price is in a late phase, so the trade was consciously ignored.





Fig. 3. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

The fourth EURUSD signal was received on April 9 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the market was moving smoothly and directionally, without chaotic impulses, which kept the structure clean and clear for system-based entries. Such setups are considered strong, as price consistently maintains direction and provides better entry points.

After the signal appeared, a long trade on EURUSD was opened, as the scenario fully matched the system model. Following the previous losing trade, the risk per trade was increased by 0.25% to 1.75%. This time, the move continued upward and the position was closed by TakeProfit.





Fig. 4. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 17.59, OpenPrice = 1.16794, StopLoss = 1.16696, TakeProfit = 1.17110, Profit = +$5 558.44









The fifth EURUSD signal was also received on April 9. It was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. This signal is classified as low probability, as it formed near the end of the trading day when the market often loses momentum, volatility decreases, and price no longer delivers a full move to targets. For this reason, the trade was consciously ignored.





Fig. 5. Low-probability signal — entry near end of trading day

The sixth EURUSD signal was received on April 10 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the signal formed near the H1 level, which strengthens the entry and makes the setup more valid within the system.

When a signal appears near a higher timeframe level, market reaction is usually clearer and more logical to manage. After the signal appeared, a long trade on EURUSD was opened with 1.5% risk. However, this time the price did not continue upward and the position was closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 6. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 36.30, OpenPrice = 1.16898, StopLoss = 1.16855, TakeProfit = 1.17036, Profit = -$1 560.88

The seventh EURUSD signal was also received on April 10. It was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. This signal is classified as low probability, as the market had already made its main move and further potential remained limited. After such an extended move, price is already in a late phase, so the trade was consciously skipped.





Fig. 7. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

GBPUSD review



The first GBPUSD signal was received on April 6 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the market first formed a night move, followed by a pullback, where a valid signal appeared in continuation of the main move.

Such setups are considered strong within the system, as entries are formed after a correction while the move still has continuation potential. After the signal appeared, a long trade on GBPUSD was opened, as the scenario fully matched the system model.





Fig. 8. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 24.40, OpenPrice = 1.32109, StopLoss = 1.32046, TakeProfit = 1.32313, Profit = +$4 977.60

The second GBPUSD signal was received on April 7 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the market formed a deep pullback within the trend, where a valid continuation signal appeared.

Such setups are considered strong within the system, as they allow entries after a favorable correction rather than into an extended move. After the signal appeared, a long trade on GBPUSD was opened, as the scenario fully matched the system rules. However, this time the price did not reach TakeProfit, and at 23:00 the position was manually closed at 1.32976 according to the end-of-day closing rule.





Fig. 9. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 7.23, OpenPrice = 1.32491, StopLoss = 1.32268, TakeProfit = 1.33211, ClosePrice = 1.32976, Profit = +$3 506.20

The third GBPUSD signal was received on April 8. It was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. This signal is classified as low probability, as the market’s movement potential was already limited. After a strong momentum, price is already in a late phase, so the trade was consciously ignored.





Fig. 10. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

The fourth GBPUSD signal was also received on April 8. At that moment, the market had already completed a significant part of the upward move, making the entry less attractive in terms of further potential. This signal is classified as low probability: price is already quite high after the move, leaving limited room for continuation. For this reason, that setup was consciously ignored.





Fig. 11. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

The fifth GBPUSD signal was received on April 9 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the entry formed near the H1 level, which strengthens the signal and makes the setup more valid within the system. When price approaches a higher timeframe level and confirmation appears nearby, the trade structure becomes clearer and more reliable.

After the signal appeared, a long trade on GBPUSD was opened, as the scenario met the system conditions. However, this time the market did not continue upward, and the position was closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 12. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 26.85, OpenPrice = 1.33963, StopLoss = 1.33901, TakeProfit = 1.34163, Profit = -$1 664.72

The sixth GBPUSD signal was also received on April 9 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the market moved smoothly and directionally, without chaotic impulses, keeping the structure clean and clear for system-based entries. Such setups are considered strong, as price consistently maintains direction and provides better entry points.

After the signal appeared, a buy trade was opened. The position was opened with increased risk of 1.75%, as the risk per trade was raised by 0.25% after the previous StopLoss. This time, the move continued upward, and the position was closed by TakeProfit.





Fig. 13. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 14.38, OpenPrice = 1.34088, StopLoss = 1.33955, TakeProfit = 1.34520, Profit = +$6 212.16

The seventh GBPUSD signal was also received on April 9. This time, the signal was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. The entry formed near the end of the trading day, when the market often loses momentum and further movement potential decreases significantly. In such conditions, price no longer provides the structure and range needed for a quality trade, so this signal was consciously ignored.





Fig. 14. Low-probability signal — entry near end of trading day

AUDUSD review



The first AUDUSD signal was received on April 7 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the market formed a deep pullback within the trend, followed by a valid entry point in continuation of the main move.

Such setups are considered strong within the system, as they allow entries after a correction rather than into an extended move. However, this signal was consciously ignored, as a GBPUSD trade with a very similar structure was already open at that time. Taking two identical trades simultaneously in such conditions does not make sense, so this signal was not taken.





Fig. 15. High-probability signal — deep trend correction

The second AUDUSD signal was received on April 8 and was classified as high probability. In this case, the entry formed near the H1 level, which strengthens the signal and makes the setup more valid within the system. When price approaches a higher timeframe level and confirmation appears nearby, the trade structure becomes clearer and more reliable.

After the signal appeared, a long trade on AUDUSD was opened, as the scenario met the system conditions. However, this time the market did not continue upward, and the position was closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 16. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 10.07, OpenPrice = 0.70522, StopLoss = 0.70350, TakeProfit = 0.71002, Profit = -$1 732.93

The third AUDUSD signal was received on April 9. It was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. In this case, the entry formed near the end of the trading day, when the market often loses momentum and further movement potential decreases. In such conditions, price does not provide enough room for a proper move, so this signal was consciously skipped.

Fig. 17. Low-probability signal — entry near end of trading day

Summary:



The Forex results for the past week highlight the importance of not just the signal itself, but also proper filtering within Owl Smart Levels. A total of 17 signals were generated across currency pairs, including 9 high-probability and 8 low-probability setups.

All 8 low-probability signals were consciously skipped, as they did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. Out of the 9 high-probability signals, 8 were taken into trades, while 1 was also consciously skipped because a similar trade on another currency pair was already open, making it unnecessary to duplicate the same setup.

A total of 8 trades were opened during the week. Of these, 4 trades closed in profit and 4 trades were closed by StopLoss. The overall result for all trades amounted to +$13 795.87, which equals +13.80% on the deposit.

This result clearly demonstrates the core principle of the system: strong performance is achieved not by the number of entries, but by the ability to filter out weak signals and take only high-quality setups that fully match the Owl Smart Levels conditions.

If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!

Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.













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