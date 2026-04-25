Gold (XAUUSD) Market Analysis – Week Opening (Monday Outlook) 27/4/2026





Gold (XAUUSD) is currently trading within a short-term bearish structure on the H1 timeframe, characterized by consistent lower highs and controlled downside movement. The recent price action indicates weakening bullish momentum, with sellers maintaining control below the 4715 resistance zone.

🔍 Market Structure Overview

Price continues to respect a descending structure.

Intraday resistance is clearly established around 4705–4715.

Momentum is gradually pushing toward a well-defined demand zone.

📉 Key Zone to Watch

A significant demand area is located between 4680 and 4620, which aligns with previous liquidity and reaction points. This zone is likely to act as a magnet for price in the early part of the week.

⚖️ Expected Scenarios





1. Bearish Continuation (Higher Probability Initially)

Price may continue its downside movement into the demand zone. A liquidity sweep below 4680 is highly probable, targeting resting stop-losses before any reversal attempt.

2. Bullish Reaction (Conditional)

If strong buying pressure emerges from the demand zone (e.g., rejection wicks, structure shift on lower timeframe), we can expect a corrective rally toward:

4715 (first resistance)

4730–4740 (extended target)

🧠 Trading Insight

Monday sessions often begin with liquidity grabs rather than clean directional moves. Patience is critical—avoid early entries and wait for confirmation signals such as:

Break of structure (BOS)

Strong rejection candles

Volume-backed moves





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⚠️ Risk Note

This is a reaction-based market. Blindly buying support or selling resistance without confirmation increases risk exposure.

Conclusion:

Bearish pressure remains intact, but the market is approaching a critical demand zone where smart money may step in. The key is not predicting direction, but reacting to price behavior at high-probability areas.