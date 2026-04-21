Hello traders :)

After 12 years of serving users on A2SR MT4 and MT5 products, now is the time for me to launch a flagship EA product :

Minimum qualifications required for your broker. Account type : RAW/Raw Spread/Razor of ECN.



TRADER's SAVIOR.

A Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor

Engineered for precision, stability, and consistent performance from low capital.

Last Update.

Version 4.10







Starting from an initial capital of $300 only: 2026, 2025, 2020 - 2026.

Trader’s Savior is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform,

- optimized for the M10 timeframe with a high-efficiency scalping strategy.

Limited Launch Offer at current price – started: $525 for Early Access Pricing

* Only 50 copies are available at the introductory price .

Pricing will increase progressively after every 10 copies sold, up to the final price of $2,500.

Early buyers benefit the most—secure your copy before the next price increase.

Built on a proprietary and genuine trading methodology, this EA operates without traditional indicators,

ensuring ultra-lightweight performance, non-repainting execution, and highly responsive market adaptation.

- Its streamlined architecture allows stable operation even on standard VPS environments.

Key Features

Utilizes a unique algorithmic approach to eliminate lag and deliver precise, real-time execution without relying on conventional indicators.



+ Low Max Drawdown, High Recovery Factor, High Profit Factor & High Sharp Ratio

Adaptive Trade Management

Features dynamically calculated Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), enhanced with a dynamic trailing surplus system to secure profits while minimizing risk exposure.

Low Capital Entry Point

Designed to perform efficiently starting from a $300 balance with 0.01 lot size, making it accessible while maintaining strong performance potential.

Progressive Lot System (Optional)

An intelligent scaling mechanism that increases lot size based on accumulated profit.

By default, every $150 profit growth triggers a +0.01 lot increment, aligned with broker minimum requirements.

Proven Historical Performance

Backtested across market conditions from 2020 to 2026, supported by detailed transaction reports and performance records.

Core Advantages

Consistent Scalping Performance

Designed for short-duration trades with high execution efficiency

Low Drawdown Profile



No grid, no martingale, no averaging, anti-repainting, no lagging

Focused on capital preservation and risk control

High Accuracy Entries

Precision-based trade logic tailored for Gold volatility

Fast Execution via Pending Orders

Reduces slippage and improves entry timing

Stable & Lightweight on VPS

No heavy computational load, ensuring reliable operation

How it works :

- EA works on initial capital of 300$







Conclusion

Trader’s Savior strikes the right balance between precision, stability, and scalability, making it a reliable solution for traders seeking a structured

and efficient approach to gold scalping on MT5, and the EA can even be used with low initial capital.

Disclaimer

(As your broker also said)

Past performance is based on historical backtesting and does not necessarily indicate future results.

Please trade wisely by testing on a demo account first.



