HyperTrend PRO -- Complete User Guide

Introduction

HyperTrend PRO Indicator - Complete User Manual (MT4 and MT5)

HyperTrend PRO is a non-repainting, adaptive trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It combines a SuperTrend engine with a 5-factor confluence scoring system, EMA trend cloud, Hull Moving Average tracer, contrarian reversal engine, and pullback signals -- with built-in risk management and a multi-timeframe dashboard.

The confluence scoring evaluates five independent market conditions on every bar, assigning each signal a strength rating from 1 to 5 stars. Four preset modes let you switch between aggressive and conservative filtering with a single click.

Key Features:

SuperTrend engine with configurable sensitivity and tuner period

5-Factor Confluence Scoring: MACD, EMA cloud, ADX, volume, HMA direction

Non-repainting signals on confirmed bars only

4 Signal Presets: All Signals, Quality+, Strong+, Trend Scalper

Strong signal classification (score 4+ beyond EMA200)

EMA Trend Cloud with 4 styles (Smooth, Scalping, Scalping+, Swing)

Trend Tracer with bull/bear color switching

WaveTrend pullback and contrarian RSI signals

ATR-based SL + 3 take profit levels + optional trailing stop

Multi-timeframe dashboard with session detection

9 alert events via popup, sound, push, and email

Download the indicator:



Understanding SuperTrend Signals

The SuperTrend calculates two adaptive bands using ATR: Close + Sensitivity x ATR(Tuner) (upper) and Close - Sensitivity x ATR(Tuner) (lower). These bands ratchet -- the lower band only moves up during uptrends, the upper only moves down during downtrends. A signal fires when price crosses from one side to the other.

Parameter Default Effect Sensitivity 3.1 ATR multiplier. Higher = wider bands, fewer signals Signal Tuner 25 ATR period. Higher = smoother volatility estimate

Confluence scoring evaluates five factors at each crossover and assigns a score 0-5:

MACD Momentum -- Histogram positive and rising (buy) / negative and falling (sell) EMA Cloud -- EMA 150 above EMA 250 (buy) / below (sell) ADX Strength -- ADX above 20 (trending market) Volume -- Tick volume above 20-bar SMA HMA Direction -- 55-period Hull MA rising (buy) / falling (sell)

Presets:

Preset Min Score Behavior All Signals MinStrength (default 0) Most permissive Quality+ 3 Good confluence required Strong+ 4 High confluence required Trend Scalper N/A Pullback signals only

Installation Guide

HyperTrend PRO is distributed through the MQL5.com Market with automatic installation.

Purchase from the MQL5 Market: HyperTrend PRO The indicator installs automatically Open Navigator (Ctrl+N) > Indicators > Market Drag Hyper_Trend_PRO onto any chart Adjust parameters and click OK

After loading you will see signal arrows, text labels with star ratings, EMA cloud lines, trend tracer, pullback circles, TP/SL levels, and a dashboard panel. All objects use the prefix HTP_ and are cleaned up automatically when the indicator is removed.

Signal System Overview

Each signal has two components: an arrow (Wingding 233 buy / 234 sell) and a text label showing direction, star rating, and strength.

Score Stars Strength 0-1 * Weak 2 ** Fair 3 * Good 4 ** Strong 5 * Ultra

Strong signals require score >= 4 AND close beyond EMA 200 in signal direction. They receive the STRONG BUY or STRONG SELL prefix and larger font.

Non-repainting: Signals fire only on confirmed (closed) bars ( shift > 0 ). Once placed, they never move or disappear.

Pullback signals use a WaveTrend oscillator. Buy circles appear when WT crosses up from below -60; sell circles when WT crosses down from above +60. Controlled by Show Pullback Signals and Pullback Tuner (default 5).

Contrarian engine uses smoothed RSI with adaptive ATR bands. When Contrarian Only is enabled, buy signals require the oscillator in the oversold zone (below OS=40), sell signals require overbought (above OB=60).





Cloud Configuration

The EMA Trend Cloud fills the area between two EMAs to show trend direction.

Style Description Best For Smooth EMA 150 / EMA 250 Swing trading, daily (default) Scalping Tighter EMAs M5-M15 scalping Scalping+ Enhanced sensitivity Active scalping Swing Wide EMAs H4-D1 position trading

When Smooth is selected, EMA 150 and EMA 250 are plotted as dotted lines. EMA 150 above EMA 250 = bullish; below = bearish.

Trend Tracer: An independent long-period EMA (default 250) drawn as a solid line -- green when price is above, red when below. Controlled by Show Trend Tracer and Trend Tracer Length . Does not affect signal generation.

Confluence Filter Configuration

The five factors measure different market dimensions:

Factor Measures Timescale MACD Momentum Direction + acceleration Short (12/26/9) EMA Cloud Broad trend Long (150/250) ADX Strength Trending vs ranging Medium (14) Volume Market participation Current bar HMA Direction Medium momentum Medium (55)

MinStrength (default 0): Minimum score required. Only used with All Signals preset. Quality+ overrides to 3, Strong+ to 4.

Toggle filters (all default false) add hard requirements beyond the score:

Filter Effect When Enabled Trending Market Only Blocks signals unless ADX > 20 Strong Signals Only Requires close beyond EMA 200 High Volume Only Requires volume > 20-bar SMA Cloud-Aligned Only Requires EMA 150/250 alignment Contrarian Only Requires RSI oscillator in OS/OB zone

Risk Management Setup

Every signal calculates SL and up to 3 TP levels automatically.

Stop Loss: ATR(14) x 2.2 from entry (default). Or percentage-based when Use % for SL = true .

Take Profit:

Level Default Multiplier Example (50-pip SL) TP1 1.0x 50 pips (1:1 RR) TP2 2.0x 100 pips (1:2 RR) TP3 3.0x 150 pips (1:3 RR)

Trailing stop (default off): Ratchets in profit direction using ATR-based calculation. Resets on new signal.

Hit tracking: The indicator monitors whether each TP/SL level is reached. Hit status appears in the dashboard and triggers alerts. Flags reset when a new signal fires.

Visual display: Entry (orange dashed), SL (red solid), TP1/TP2/TP3 (green dotted) lines with price labels extending from signal bar to current bar.





Dashboard Guide

A 9-row, 3-column panel showing multi-timeframe alignment and market conditions.

Row Content 0 Header: Forexobroker / HyperTrend PRO / v3.0.0 1 MTF label 2-6 MTF (M5/M15/M30/H1/H4 with green=bullish/red=bearish bg) + Market State / Volatility / Inst. Activity / Session (UTC) / Trend Pressure 7 Signal: direction, stars, score 8 Footer

MTF column: Green = price above EMA 200 on that timeframe. Red = below. All green = strong bullish alignment.

Market metrics:

Market State: ADX < 15 = No Trend, 15-25 = Ranging, > 25 = Trending

Volatility: Normalized ATR band deviation percentage

Inst. Activity: Active when volume > 144% of 21-bar average

Session: NY (13-22 UTC), London (07-16), Tokyo (00-09), Sydney (21-06), with overlap detection

Trend Pressure: EMA 9 direction (Bullish/Bearish/Flat)

Position options: Top Right, Middle Right, Bottom Right, Top Left, Middle Left, Bottom Left. Repositions automatically on chart resize.





Alert Configuration

9 alert events with 4 delivery channels. Alerts fire once per bar per event.

# Event Info Included 1 Buy Signal Symbol, TF, score, entry, SL, TP1 2 Sell Signal Same 3 Any Signal Direction, score 4 Strong Signal Fires only for score >= 4 + beyond EMA200 5 SL Hit Symbol, TF 6-8 TP1/TP2/TP3 Hit Symbol, TF 9 Trend Change Bullish/Bearish (EMA 150 crosses EMA 250)

Channels:

Parameter Default Description Enable Alerts true Master switch Popup Alert true MT dialog popup Sound Alert true Plays alert.wav Push Notification false Requires MetaQuotes ID in Tools > Options > Notifications Email Alert false Requires SMTP config in Tools > Options > Email

Trading Strategies

Strategy A: Scalping (M5-M15)

Setting Value Preset All Signals MinStrength 2 Sensitivity 2.5 Signal Tuner 15 Cloud Style Scalping TP1/TP2/TP3 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.0

Take 50% at TP1, move stop to breakeven, close remainder at TP2. Check dashboard for "Trending" + 3/5 MTF alignment before entry.

Strategy B: Swing Trading (H1-H4)

Setting Value Preset Quality+ Sensitivity 3.1 (default) Signal Tuner 25 (default) Cloud Style Smooth Trailing Stop true TP1/TP2/TP3 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0

Close 1/3 at each TP level. Let trailing stop protect the final third. Only trade in EMA cloud direction.

Strategy C: Alert-Based (Strong+)

Apply to multiple charts with Strong+ preset, push notifications enabled, and Strong Signals Only = true. Receive phone alerts for only the highest-conviction setups. Review dashboard before entering.

Parameter Tuning Presets

Scalping (M5-M15)

Sensitivity=2.5, Tuner=15, Preset=All Signals, MinStrength=2, Cloud=Scalping, Pullback=true, Tuner=3, Trailing=false, TP=1.0/1.5/2.0

Swing (H1-H4)

Sensitivity=3.1, Tuner=25, Preset=Quality+, Cloud=Smooth, Pullback=true, Tuner=5, Trailing=true, TP=1.0/2.0/3.0

Conservative (H4-D1)

Sensitivity=3.5, Tuner=25, Preset=Strong+, Strong Only=true, Cloud-Aligned=true, Cloud=Swing, Pullback=false, Trailing=true, TP=1.0/2.0/4.0

Complete Parameter Reference

# Parameter Type Default 1 Bull Color color C'0,230,118' 2 Bear Color color C'255,23,68' 3 Show Signals bool true 4 Sensitivity double 3.1 5 Signal Tuner int 25 6 Preset enum All Signals 7 Min Strength int 0 8 Trending Market Only bool false 9 Strong Signals Only bool false 10 High Volume Only bool false 11 Cloud-Aligned Only bool false 12 Contrarian Only bool false 13 Show Pullback Signals bool true 14 Pullback Tuner int 5 15 Contrarian Length int 50 16 Smoothing Factor int 30 17 OB Level int 60 18 OS Level int 40 19 Show Trend Cloud bool true 20 Cloud Style enum Smooth 21 Show Trend Tracer bool true 22 Tracer Length int 250 23 Show TP/SL Area bool true 24 Show Trailing Stop bool false 25 Use % for SL bool false 26 SL Percentage double 1.0 27 Use TP1 bool true 28 TP1 Multiplier double 1.0 29 Use TP2 bool true 30 TP2 Multiplier double 2.0 31 Use TP3 bool true 32 TP3 Multiplier double 3.0 33 Show Dashboard bool true 34 Dashboard Position enum Bottom Right 35 Show Watermark bool true 36 Enable Alerts bool true 37 Popup Alert bool true 38 Sound Alert bool true 39 Push Notification bool false 40 Email Alert bool false

Troubleshooting

No signals: Check that Show Signals = true. Reduce MinStrength or switch to All Signals preset. Disable all toggle filters. Ensure chart has 250+ bars of history.

Cloud not visible: Confirm Show Trend Cloud = true. Cloud lines only plot in Smooth mode. Other styles use the cloud for scoring only.

Dashboard missing: Confirm Show Dashboard = true. Try different Dashboard Position if overlapping with chart edges.

Alerts not firing: Check Enable Alerts = true. For push: configure MetaQuotes ID in Tools > Options > Notifications. For email: configure SMTP in Tools > Options > Email. Alerts fire once per bar only.

MT4 vs MT5: Calculation logic is identical. Minor tick volume differences between platforms may occasionally cause the Volume factor to differ on individual bars.

Email: info@forexobroker.com



Questions: Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Bug Reports: Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

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