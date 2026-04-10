8-EMA Ribbon Trend System: How the Quadra Zone Entries Indicator Automates ATR Trade Zones and Multi-Symbol Trend Screen

1. Introduction

Quadra Zone Entries Indicator — User Manual & Guide

The Quadra Zone Entries Indicator is a professional multi-component trading tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that combines an 8-line EMA ribbon, ATR-based trade zone management, a multi-symbol screener, and a multi-timeframe trend dashboard into a single indicator. Every component is designed to work together, giving you a complete picture of market structure, momentum, and precision trade management — all on one chart.

Key Features

8-Line EMA Ribbon — Eight exponential moving averages (periods 5, 11, 15, 18, 21, 24, 28, and 34) rendered in warm amber/orange tones when bullish and all-gray when bearish, giving an instant visual read of trend strength and momentum.

— Eight exponential moving averages (periods 5, 11, 15, 18, 21, 24, 28, and 34) rendered in warm amber/orange tones when bullish and all-gray when bearish, giving an instant visual read of trend strength and momentum. EMA 200 — A purple reference line that identifies the dominant long-term trend direction without cluttering the main ribbon.

— A purple reference line that identifies the dominant long-term trend direction without cluttering the main ribbon. BUY / SELL Arrows — Clearly labeled crossover signals generated when EMA2 (period 11) and EMA8 (period 34) cross, with arrows plotted at the confirmed bar.

— Clearly labeled crossover signals generated when EMA2 (period 11) and EMA8 (period 34) cross, with arrows plotted at the confirmed bar. ATR Trade Zone System — A yellow entry line, four green take-profit lines (TP1–TP4), a red stop-loss line, and shaded TP/SL boxes that extend dynamically with the current bar and freeze when the trade is closed.

— A yellow entry line, four green take-profit lines (TP1–TP4), a red stop-loss line, and shaded TP/SL boxes that extend dynamically with the current bar and freeze when the trade is closed. Multi-Symbol Screener — Scans up to 9 symbols simultaneously and displays Long, Short, Bullish, or Bearish status in a compact on-chart widget.

— Scans up to 9 symbols simultaneously and displays Long, Short, Bullish, or Bearish status in a compact on-chart widget. Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard — Shows trend state across five fixed timeframes (5m, 15m, 30m, 1h, Daily) plus a combined consensus status based on three user-selected timeframes.

— Shows trend state across five fixed timeframes (5m, 15m, 30m, 1h, Daily) plus a combined consensus status based on three user-selected timeframes. Four-Channel Alerts — Popup, sound, email, and push notifications, fired once per confirmed bar to avoid repeated alerts on the same signal.

You can purchase the indicator for both platforms from the MQL5.com Market:

TIP — Risk Management First: No indicator, however sophisticated, removes risk from trading. Always apply disciplined position sizing, never risk more than you are prepared to lose on any single trade, and treat every signal as a probability, not a certainty. The ATR Zone System provides trade structure — you supply the discipline.

2. Understanding the EMA Ribbon System

An EMA ribbon is a stack of exponential moving averages plotted together on the same chart. Because each line has a different period, they respond to price at different speeds. When price is trending strongly, the ribbon spreads out and stacks in order from fastest to slowest. When price is consolidating or reversing, the lines converge and cross each other.

The Eight EMA Lines

The Quadra Zone Entries Indicator uses eight carefully selected EMA periods: 5, 11, 15, 18, 21, 24, 28, and 34. These periods are deliberately spaced to provide smooth visual separation during trends while remaining responsive enough to flag direction changes in a timely way.

EMA1 (period 5) is the fastest line and sits closest to price.

is the fastest line and sits closest to price. EMA8 (period 34) is the slowest and forms the outer boundary of the ribbon.

is the slowest and forms the outer boundary of the ribbon. EMA2 (period 11) and EMA8 (period 34) are the two crossover lines that generate BUY and SELL signals.

Bullish vs. Bearish Ribbon State

The indicator determines ribbon state by comparing EMA8 (period 34, the slow line) against EMA2 (period 11, the medium-fast line):

Bullish state — EMA8 is below EMA2. All eight ribbon lines are drawn in warm amber and orange tones, creating a clearly visible golden ribbon above price. The ribbon acts as a dynamic support zone.

— EMA8 is below EMA2. All eight ribbon lines are drawn in warm amber and orange tones, creating a clearly visible golden ribbon above price. The ribbon acts as a dynamic support zone. Bearish state — EMA8 is above EMA2. All eight lines switch to gray, signaling that momentum has shifted to the downside. The ribbon becomes resistance.

This binary color flip makes the dominant trend immediately readable at a glance, even without reading individual line values.

BUY and SELL Crossover Signals

A BUY arrow is plotted below the bar when EMA2 (period 11) crosses above EMA8 (period 34). A SELL arrow is plotted above the bar when EMA2 crosses below EMA8. Both arrows carry a text label ("BUY" or "SELL") for additional clarity.

Signals are plotted on the closed (confirmed) bar. This means the crossover is validated before the arrow appears, eliminating false triggers caused by wicks or intrabar price swings.

NOTE — Signal Confirmation: A crossover is a trigger, not a guarantee. For highest-probability entries, wait for the ribbon to fully separate in the direction of the signal (all eight lines stacked cleanly) and look for confluence with the Multi-TF Dashboard before entering a trade.

The EMA 200 Reference Line

The EMA 200 is drawn in purple and represents the long-term trend. It does not participate in signal generation and is for visual reference only. Signals that occur in the same direction as the EMA 200 bias (price above EMA 200 for BUY, price below for SELL) typically carry higher conviction.

3. Installation Guide

Purchasing and Installing

Visit the product page on the MQL5.com Market (links in the Introduction above). Click Buy or Rent and complete the checkout process. The indicator downloads and installs into your MetaTrader terminal automatically — no manual file copying is required. Restart MetaTrader, or right-click the Navigator panel and select Refresh. Open the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N), expand Indicators > Market, and locate Quadra Zone Entries.

Adding to a Chart

With a chart open for your preferred symbol and timeframe, locate Quadra Zone Entries in Navigator > Indicators > Market. Double-click the indicator or drag it onto the chart. The Inputs dialog opens. Review the default settings (detailed in Section 6) and click OK. The ribbon, dashboard, and screener widgets will appear on the chart immediately.

First-Run Check

After adding the indicator, confirm the following before trading:

The EMA ribbon is visible and colored (amber/orange for bullish, gray for bearish).

The screener widget appears in the top-right corner (or your configured position).

The trend dashboard widget appears in the bottom-right corner.

If you enable alerts in the inputs dialog, test a sound alert to confirm your terminal has alert permissions.

If any component is missing or the chart appears blank, check that the indicator is attached to the correct chart window (main price window, not a sub-window).

4. EMA Ribbon and Signal Overview

The Four Visual States

Although the ribbon switches between two primary color modes (bullish amber/orange and bearish gray), there are four meaningful visual states to recognize in practice:

Full Bullish Spread — All eight lines stacked in order, widely separated, amber/orange color. This indicates a strong, established uptrend. BUY entries have the highest historical probability in this state. Full Bearish Spread — All eight lines stacked in order, widely separated, all gray. Strong established downtrend. SELL entries are favored. Bullish Transition — Lines switching from gray to amber/orange, beginning to separate upward. This corresponds to a recent BUY crossover. Momentum is building but the trend is not yet confirmed. Bearish Transition / Compression — Lines converging or crossing, partial color mix. Price is consolidating or reversing. Avoid new entries until one of the two spread states returns.

Arrow and Label Placement

BUY arrows appear below the signal bar, pointing upward. SELL arrows appear above the signal bar, pointing downward. Each arrow is accompanied by a text label ("BUY" or "SELL") offset slightly from the arrow for legibility.

Arrows are plotted on the bar that closed with the completed crossover. They do not repaint after that bar is confirmed.

5. ATR Trade Zone System

The ATR Trade Zone System automatically calculates and draws a complete trade structure — entry, multiple take-profit levels, and a stop-loss — based on the ATR (Average True Range) at the time of the signal. This removes the guesswork from trade management and ensures every zone is sized to actual market volatility.

How Zones Are Calculated

When a BUY or SELL signal fires, the indicator captures the 14-period ATR value at that bar. This ATR value is then scaled by two user-configurable multipliers:

ATR_SL_Mult (default 2.0) — Controls the width of the stop-loss zone. The stop loss is placed ATR × ATR_SL_Mult away from the entry price.

(default 2.0) — Controls the width of the stop-loss zone. The stop loss is placed ATR × ATR_SL_Mult away from the entry price. ATR_TP_Factor (default 1.0) — Controls the spacing between each take-profit level. Each TP step equals ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor .

Zone Lines and Boxes

Entry Line (yellow) — The price level at which the signal fired. This is your reference entry point.

— The price level at which the signal fired. This is your reference entry point. TP1 (green) — Entry price + (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor × 1)

— Entry price + (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor × 1) TP2 (green) — Entry price + (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor × 2)

— Entry price + (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor × 2) TP3 (green) — Entry price + (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor × 3)

— Entry price + (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor × 3) TP4 (green) — Entry price + (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor × 4)

— Entry price + (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult × ATR_TP_Factor × 4) SL Line (red) — Entry price − (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult) for a BUY; entry + distance for a SELL.

— Entry price − (ATR × ATR_SL_Mult) for a BUY; entry + distance for a SELL. TP Box (green shading) — A filled rectangle spanning from the entry line up to TP4, highlighting the profit target zone.

— A filled rectangle spanning from the entry line up to TP4, highlighting the profit target zone. SL Box (red shading) — A filled rectangle spanning from the entry line down to the SL line, highlighting the risk zone.

For SELL signals, the calculations are mirrored: TP levels extend downward from entry, and the SL extends upward.

Dynamic Extension and Freeze Behavior

All zone lines and boxes extend their right edge to the current bar as each new tick arrives. This keeps the visual zone current without you having to redraw anything manually.

The zones freeze (stop extending) when one of two conditions is met:

All four TP levels have been hit — Price reached TP4, meaning the full trade target was achieved. The SL line was hit — Price closed beyond the stop-loss level, meaning the trade was stopped out.

Once frozen, the zone remains on the chart as a historical reference, helping you analyze how past signals played out.

Controlling the Number of TP Levels

The TP_Count input (default 4) lets you display fewer take-profit lines if you prefer a simpler layout. Setting TP_Count = 2 shows only TP1 and TP2. The spacing formula remains the same regardless of how many levels are displayed.

6. Input Parameters Reference

All parameters are accessible by double-clicking the indicator on the chart or right-clicking and selecting Properties > Inputs.

EMA Settings

Parameter Default Description ShowRibbon true Show or hide the entire EMA ribbon and signals EMA1_Length 5 Period for the fastest EMA line EMA2_Length 11 Period for EMA2 (used in crossover signal) EMA3_Length 15 Period for EMA3 EMA4_Length 18 Period for EMA4 EMA5_Length 21 Period for EMA5 EMA6_Length 24 Period for EMA6 EMA7_Length 28 Period for EMA7 EMA8_Length 34 Period for the slowest EMA (used in crossover signal) ExtraEMA_Length 200 Period for the purple reference EMA

Trade Management

Parameter Default Description TP_Count 4 Number of take-profit levels to display (1–4) ATR_SL_Mult 2.0 ATR multiplier for stop-loss distance ATR_TP_Factor 1.0 Multiplier applied to each TP step ATR_Length 14 ATR period used for zone calculations ShowTP_SL_Lines true Show or hide all zone lines and boxes

Dashboard and Screener

Parameter Default Description ShowDashboard true Show or hide the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard DashboardPosition Bottom Right Position of the dashboard widget CombinedTF1 5 Min First timeframe used in the Combined Status calculation CombinedTF2 15 Min Second timeframe used in the Combined Status calculation CombinedTF3 30 Min Third timeframe used in the Combined Status calculation WidgetBorderColor Black Border color applied to both the dashboard and screener widgets ShowScreener true Show or hide the Multi-Symbol Screener ScreenerPosition Top Right Position of the screener widget MaxSymbols 9 Number of symbols the screener evaluates (1–9) Symbol1 EURUSD First screener symbol Symbol2 GBPUSD Second screener symbol Symbol3 USDJPY Third screener symbol Symbol4 USDCHF Fourth screener symbol Symbol5 AUDUSD Fifth screener symbol Symbol6 NZDUSD Sixth screener symbol Symbol7 USDCAD Seventh screener symbol Symbol8 EURJPY Eighth screener symbol Symbol9 GBPJPY Ninth screener symbol

Alerts

Parameter Default Description EnablePopupAlert true Show an on-screen popup when a signal fires EnableSoundAlert true Play the terminal alert sound when a signal fires EnableEmailAlert false Send an email via the terminal's configured email settings EnablePushAlert false Send a push notification to the MetaQuotes ID mobile app

7. Screener Widget Guide

The Multi-Symbol Screener scans up to 9 symbols simultaneously and displays each one's current signal state in a compact table widget. You get a real-time market overview without opening individual charts.

The Four Signal States

Each symbol in the screener can show one of four states:

Status Meaning Typical Color Long A confirmed BUY crossover has fired on this symbol Green Short A confirmed SELL crossover has fired on this symbol Red Bullish Ribbon is in bullish (amber) state but no active crossover Light green / Yellow Bearish Ribbon is in bearish (gray) state but no active crossover Light red / Orange

Long and Short are the strongest signals — a crossover has just completed. Bullish and Bearish indicate trend direction without a fresh crossover event.

Reading the Screener at a Glance

When multiple symbols show Long simultaneously, it often indicates a broad USD or risk-sentiment move. When you see a mix of Long/Bullish on several pairs while your chart symbol also shows a BUY signal, confluence is high and confidence in the trade increases.

Configuring Screener Symbols

To change which symbols are scanned:

Double-click the indicator on the chart to open the Inputs dialog. Locate Symbol1 through Symbol9 and type in the exact broker symbol names (e.g., EURUSD , XAUUSD , US30 ). If your broker appends suffixes (e.g., EURUSDm ), use the suffixed name. Set MaxSymbols to the number of symbols you actually want to scan (setting it lower than 9 hides the unused rows). Click OK.

The screener refreshes automatically on every new tick for all listed symbols.

8. Trend Dashboard Guide

The Multi-Timeframe Trend Dashboard provides a vertical strip of timeframe rows that shows the ribbon state on each timeframe for the current symbol, plus a consensus status at the bottom.

Fixed Timeframe Rows

The dashboard always displays these five fixed rows:

Row Timeframe What it Shows 5m 5-Minute Short-term momentum 15m 15-Minute Intraday trend 30m 30-Minute Medium-term bias 1h 1-Hour Session-level trend Daily Daily Macro trend direction

Each cell shows Bullish or Bearish based on the ribbon state on that timeframe. The color coding matches the screener (green for bullish, red for bearish).

Combined Status Row

Below the five fixed rows, the dashboard displays a Combined Status cell. This cell takes a majority vote of three user-selected timeframes (CombinedTF1, CombinedTF2, and CombinedTF3). If two or more of the three timeframes agree on direction, the combined status displays that direction. If all three disagree (which cannot happen with three timeframes — at least two will always match), it defaults to the majority.

The Combined Status is the single most useful number on the dashboard. When it reads Bullish, the majority of your chosen timeframes are aligned to the upside — a prerequisite for high-confidence long entries. When it reads Bearish, short setups are favored.

Changing the Combined Timeframes

By default, the combined vote uses 5m, 15m, and 30m — suitable for intraday trading. To switch to swing trading:

Open the Inputs dialog. Set CombinedTF1 to 1 Hour, CombinedTF2 to 4 Hours, and CombinedTF3 to Daily. Click OK.

The dashboard updates immediately with the new consensus calculation.

Interpreting Dashboard Readings

All five rows green + Combined Bullish — Maximum bullish alignment. The strongest possible condition for a long trade entry.

— Maximum bullish alignment. The strongest possible condition for a long trade entry. Mixed rows + Combined Bullish — Majority alignment; acceptable for entries on lower timeframes if the chart signal also confirms.

— Majority alignment; acceptable for entries on lower timeframes if the chart signal also confirms. All five rows red + Combined Bearish — Maximum bearish alignment. Strongest condition for short entries.

— Maximum bearish alignment. Strongest condition for short entries. Mixed colors + no consensus — Market is in consolidation or transition. Wait for clarity before entering.

9. Alert Configuration

The indicator supports four independent alert channels, each of which can be enabled or disabled separately in the Inputs dialog.

Alert Channels

Popup Alert ( EnablePopupAlert = true ) — Displays an on-screen dialog box inside MetaTrader with the signal details. The dialog must be manually dismissed. Best for traders who are watching the terminal actively.

Sound Alert ( EnableSoundAlert = true ) — Plays the MetaTrader default alert sound. You can customize the alert sound in MetaTrader's Tools > Options > Events settings. Best for traders who are nearby but not looking at the screen.

Email Alert ( EnableEmailAlert = false ) — Sends an email through the SMTP server configured in MetaTrader's Tools > Options > Email. To set this up:

Go to Tools > Options > Email in MetaTrader. Enable email, then enter your SMTP server address, port, login, and password. Enter the From and To email addresses. Click Test to verify the connection. Return to the indicator Inputs and set EnableEmailAlert = true .

Push Notification Alert ( EnablePushAlert = false ) — Sends a push notification to the MetaQuotes ID mobile application. To set this up:

Install the MetaTrader app on your mobile device. Note your MetaQuotes ID (shown in the app under Settings). In MetaTrader desktop, go to Tools > Options > Notifications. Enter your MetaQuotes ID and click Enable Push Notifications. Return to the indicator Inputs and set EnablePushAlert = true .

Alert Message Format

Every alert message includes the symbol name, the timeframe, the signal direction (BUY or SELL), and the bar time. Example:

Quadra Zone Entries | EURUSD H1 | BUY Signal | 2026.04.10 14:00

One Alert Per Confirmed Bar

Alerts fire exactly once per confirmed signal bar. The indicator will not re-alert on subsequent ticks of the same bar or on the next bar if no new crossover has occurred. This prevents alert fatigue and duplicate notifications.

10. Trading Strategies

The following three strategies demonstrate how to combine the indicator's components for structured, high-probability trade setups.

Strategy A — Ribbon Crossover Direct Entry

This is the simplest approach and suitable for beginners.

Wait for a BUY or SELL arrow to appear on the chart. Confirm that the ribbon color has fully flipped to match the signal (full amber for BUY, full gray for SELL). Enter at market on the close of the signal bar. Use the yellow Entry Line as your reference, the red SL line as your stop, and scale out at TP1, TP2, TP3, and TP4. Move stop to breakeven after TP1 is hit.

Best timeframes: 15m, 30m, 1h.

Strategy B — Dashboard Confluence Entry

This approach adds multi-timeframe confirmation, significantly reducing false signals at the cost of entering slightly later.

Open a chart on your chosen symbol and preferred entry timeframe. Watch the Multi-TF Dashboard. Wait until the Combined Status reads the same direction as your intended trade (Bullish for BUY, Bearish for SELL). Additionally, require at least 3 out of 5 fixed timeframe rows to show the same direction. Only when dashboard confluence is met, look for the next BUY or SELL arrow on the entry timeframe. Enter on arrow confirmation and manage the trade using the ATR Zone System.

Best timeframes for entry: 5m or 15m when dashboard TFs are configured to 15m/30m/1h.

Strategy C — Screener Sweep Entry

This strategy uses the screener to identify the strongest setups across multiple pairs, then focuses your attention on the best opportunity.

At the start of your trading session, scan the screener widget. Look for symbols showing Long or Short status — these have active crossover signals. Among those, prioritize symbols where the screener status matches the current chart ribbon direction (ribbon is amber and screener shows Long, for example). Open the chart for that symbol, verify the Dashboard Combined Status also agrees, and enter on the next confirmed signal or at the current market price if the ribbon is already spread. Use the ATR Zone System for all trade management.

Best use case: Currency pair selection at session open (London, New York).

11. EMA Period Tuning

The default EMA periods (5, 11, 15, 18, 21, 24, 28, 34) are optimized for intraday trading on major forex pairs. However, you can adjust them to suit different trading styles.

General Rules for Tuning

Shorter periods make the ribbon more responsive. You get more signals, but more false ones too. Best for scalping on 1m or 5m charts.

make the ribbon more responsive. You get more signals, but more false ones too. Best for scalping on 1m or 5m charts. Longer periods make the ribbon slower and smoother. Fewer signals, but each carries more weight. Best for swing trading on 4h or daily charts.

make the ribbon slower and smoother. Fewer signals, but each carries more weight. Best for swing trading on 4h or daily charts. Always keep the periods evenly spaced to maintain clean visual separation. If you compress the periods too tightly, the ribbon loses its structure.

Preset Tables

Scalping Setup (1m–5m charts)

Parameter Suggested Value EMA1_Length 3 EMA2_Length 6 EMA3_Length 9 EMA4_Length 12 EMA5_Length 15 EMA6_Length 18 EMA7_Length 21 EMA8_Length 26

Swing Trading Setup (4h–Daily charts)

Parameter Suggested Value EMA1_Length 8 EMA2_Length 13 EMA3_Length 21 EMA4_Length 34 EMA5_Length 55 EMA6_Length 89 EMA7_Length 100 EMA8_Length 144

After changing periods, observe at least 50–100 bars of historical signal quality before trading the new settings live.

12. Troubleshooting

Issue 1 — Screener and Dashboard Widgets Are Overlapping

Cause: Both widgets are set to the same corner position. Fix: Open the Inputs dialog. Set ScreenerPosition to Top Right and DashboardPosition to Bottom Right (the defaults). If you are using a non-standard screen resolution, try moving one widget to Bottom Left or Top Left to avoid overlap.

Issue 2 — Screener Shows "N/A" for Some Symbols

Cause: The symbol name in the Inputs does not exactly match the broker's symbol name, or the symbol is not available in the Market Watch. Fix: Open MetaTrader's Market Watch (Ctrl+M). Find the exact symbol name as listed by your broker (e.g., EURUSDm , XAUUSD.c ). Update the corresponding Symbol1–Symbol9 field in the indicator Inputs to match exactly.

Issue 3 — No Alerts Are Firing

Cause 1: Alert channels are all set to false in the Inputs. Fix: Open Inputs and enable at least EnablePopupAlert = true and EnableSoundAlert = true .

Cause 2: MetaTrader global alert setting is disabled. Fix: In MetaTrader, go to Tools > Options > Events and ensure "Enable Alerts" is checked.

Cause 3: No new signals have fired on a confirmed bar. Fix: Alerts only fire on crossover signals. If the ribbon is in a steady trend, no crossover is occurring, and no alert is expected.

Issue 4 — Ribbon Colors Look Wrong (All Gray on an Uptrending Chart)

Cause: The EMA2 (period 11) is still below EMA8 (period 34) even though price has moved up. The ribbon switches color based on the relationship between these two specific EMAs, not on price direction alone. Fix: Wait for EMA2 to close above EMA8 to trigger a BUY crossover and the color flip. The ribbon is intentionally conservative — it confirms trend direction rather than anticipating it.

Issue 5 — TP Lines Are Not Visible on the Chart

Cause 1: ShowTP_SL_Lines is set to false. Fix: Open Inputs and set ShowTP_SL_Lines = true .

Cause 2: No signal has fired yet on the current chart. Zone lines only appear after a crossover signal has occurred. Fix: Scroll back to find the most recent BUY or SELL arrow. Zone lines will be anchored to that signal bar.

Cause 3: The trade zones have frozen (all TPs hit or SL hit) and the lines may be off-screen. Fix: Scroll left on the chart to locate the frozen zone. New zones will appear on the next fresh crossover signal.

If you have questions about setup, configuration, or trading strategies using the Quadra Zone Entries Indicator, the following resources are available:

MQL5.com Market Product Pages (include a public comment for support):

Developer Website: www.forexobroker.com

Developer: Dominic Walsh — available for direct correspondence via the MQL5.com messaging system linked on the product pages above.

Before contacting support, please include:

Your MetaTrader version (MT4 or MT5) and build number (Help > About).

The symbol and timeframe where the issue occurs.

A screenshot showing the indicator settings (available in the Inputs dialog — q10.png in the product images shows the default layout for reference).

A free demo version of the indicator is available on the product page for testing on historical data in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester before purchase.

14. Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, indices, and other financial instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance of any trading system, indicator, or strategy is not indicative of future results.

The Quadra Zone Entries Indicator is a technical analysis tool only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or a guarantee of profits. All trade decisions, position sizing, and risk management are entirely the responsibility of the individual trader.

Before trading with real money:

Ensure you fully understand how the indicator works by testing it on a demo account.

Verify that the indicator's signals align with your own trading plan and risk tolerance.

Never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.

Be aware that no indicator can predict future price movements with certainty.

Email: info@forexobroker.com

Questions: Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message

Use the Comments section on the product page or send a private message Bug Reports: Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot

Please include your broker name, account type, and a screenshot https://www.mql5.com/en/users/forexobroker/ ✅ All MQL Tools: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Recommended Broker Best Broker for Europeans ( Leverage 1:500) ( Leverage 1:500)



