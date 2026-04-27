⏳ 23 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova is changing. 47 EAs cut. 3 kept. For the next 23 days, two EAs are available at the lowest price they will ever be.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20 | Nova PAX Trader - $49 until May 20

After May 20, prices rise permanently. Read the full story behind this decision here.

Nova FI Trader | Part 7: Which Setup Is Right For You?

Seven posts. Every setting explained. Two tested setups. Honest results across multiple pairs.

This is the last one. No more technical details. Just one question that actually matters: which setup fits you?

The Steady Setup Is For You If...

You are in no rush. You understand that real algorithmic trading is not about watching trades open every hour. You want something running quietly in the background, doing its job, while you get on with your life.

Steady trades roughly once every week or two. It is genuinely slow. Boringly slow for some people. But for the right trader, that is exactly the point. Each signal is filtered, confirmed, and meaningful. The trailing stop manages it from there. Low noise, low stress, low drawdown.

Think of Steady as the foundation of a portfolio. The kind of setup that runs alongside other strategies, quietly adding to the bottom line over months and years without ever blowing up your account.

If that sounds like what you need, Steady is your setup.

The Active Setup Is For You If...

You want more feedback. You check your account more than once a week. Seeing one trade every ten days feels too disconnected. You want to know the EA is actually running.

Active trades on M15. It opens more positions, closes more positions, and gives you a clearer picture of how the EA behaves across different market conditions. Still not a scalper. Still patient and structured. But noticeably more alive than Steady.

If you want an EA with more presence without giving up the disciplined risk management that Nova is built on, Active is your setup.

The Honest Truth About Both

Neither of these will double your account in a month. If that is what you are looking for, this is not the right EA and honestly no legitimate EA is.

What these setups offer is a consistent edge, applied over time, with proper risk management. The backtests are real. The drawdowns are documented. Nothing is hidden.

That is rarer than it sounds in this market.

You have probably seen them. EAs wrapped in flashy marketing with equity curves that go straight up. AI-powered, fully automated, 95% win rate, works on any pair, any timeframe, any market condition. Buy now before the price doubles. Limited copies. Exclusive strategy.

And underneath all of it, a martingale grid that prints money until one bad week wipes the account clean.

Nova is the opposite of that. Slower, quieter, and honest about what it can and cannot do. If that feels less exciting, good. Excitement in trading is usually just another word for risk you did not see coming.

What To Do Next

You have spent time reading through this series. That already puts you ahead of most traders who buy an EA based on a screenshot and a promise.

Now do the one thing most traders never do before going live: test it yourself. Load the set file. Run the backtest. Watch how it behaves. See the drawdowns, the losing streaks, the recoveries. Get comfortable with all of it before a single real cent is on the line.

That is not a warning. That is confidence. If you test Nova FI Trader properly, you will understand exactly what you are running. And that understanding is worth more than any marketing promise.

Download it. It is free. There is nothing to lose and everything to learn.

And if you need help at any point, reach out directly. Every message gets a reply.

Want To Go Further?

Nova FI Trader is the starting point. If you like what you see from the Nova framework, there is more.

Nova DNA Trader combines Donchian Channel and Alligator for breakout and trend confirmation across multiple forex pairs. Nova PAX Trader combines Parabolic SAR and ADX for precision entries in trending markets only.

Both are built on the same professional framework. Same risk engine, same filter stack, stronger signals.

Start here. If Nova earns your trust, you will know where to go next.

Download Nova FI Trader for Free

Nova DNA Trader | Nova PAX Trader

Part 1: What It Is and Why It Is Free

Part 2: Why You Actually Want This EA

Part 3: Every Setting Explained

Part 4: How to Actually Run This EA

Part 5: The Steady Setup

Part 6: The Active Setup

Questions or feedback — reach out directly.