XAUUSD Trading Review Using the Owl Smart Levels System: March 30 – April 3, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the trading system Owl - smart levels for the XAUUSD for the week from March 30 to April 3, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.

XAUUSD review



The first signal on XAUUSD was received on March 31 and was classified as high-probability. In this case, the market first formed a night move, followed by a pullback, where a valid signal appeared in continuation of the main impulse. Such situations are considered strong within the system, since the entry is formed after a correction, when the movement still has potential for further continuation.

After the signal appeared, a buy trade was opened. However, the price ultimately did not reach the TakeProfit level. At 23:00, the trade was manually closed at 4669.36 according to the end-of-day closing rule.





Fig.1 . XAUUSD BUY, Lot = 0.29, OpenPrice = 4534.99, StopLoss = 4482.67, TakeProfit = 4703.87, ClosePrice = 4669.36, Profit = +$3 852.35





The second signal on XAUUSD was received on April 1 and was classified as high-probability. This time, the market moved smoothly and directionally, without sharp chaotic momentums, which kept the structure clean and easy to manage during the trade.

Such situations are considered strong within the system, since the price consistently maintains direction and provides higher-quality entry points. After the signal appeared, a sell trade was opened. However, the price ultimately did not reach the TakeProfit level. At 23:00, the position was manually closed at 4763.07 according to the end-of-day closing rule.





Fig. 2. XAUUSD BUY, Lot = 0.29, OpenPrice = 4732.18, StopLoss = 4713.10, TakeProfit = 4793.94, ClosePrice = 4763.07, Profit = +$895.81

The third signal on XAUUSD was received on April 2 and was classified as high-probability. This time, the market also maintained a smooth directional movement without sharp chaotic spikes, which kept the structure clear and logical for system-based entries.

After the signal appeared, a sell trade was opened, as the scenario matched a strong setup. However, this time the price failed to continue moving upward, and the position was closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 3. XAUUSD BUY, Lot = 0.32, OpenPrice = 4765.67, StopLoss = 4716.32, TakeProfit = 4840.13, Profit = -$1 571.22

The weekly results for XAUUSD once again highlighted that within Owl Smart Levels, not only the signals themselves are important, but also their correct interpretation, trade management, and overall statistics for the instrument.

This review analyzed all gold signals for the selected period to clearly show which of them were valid, how they were categorized, and what the final trading results were.

During the reviewed period, 3 signals were generated on XAUUSD. All 3 signals were classified as high-probability and were therefore taken into trading. Out of 3 opened trades, 2 were closed with profit: both positions did not reach TakeProfit but were manually closed according to the end-of-day rule while preserving a positive result. One trade was closed by StopLoss.

The total result for all XAUUSD trades over the week amounted to +$3 176.94.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, you can read the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!

Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.









I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



