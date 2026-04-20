XAUUSD Trading Review Using the Owl Smart Levels System: April 13 – 17, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the trading system Owl - smart levels for the XAUUSD for the week from April 13 to 17, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





XAUUSD review



The first signal on XAUUSD was received on April 13 and was classified as high-probability. In this case the market formed a deep correction within the trend, after which a valid signal appeared in the direction of the main move.

Such situations in the system are considered strong, as they allow entering not into an extended move, but after a more favorable correction. After the signal appeared a sell trade was opened on XAUUSD, as the structure fully matched the system conditions. However this time price did not reach TakeProfit, and at 23:00 the position was closed manually at 4738.30 according to the rule of closing trades at the end of the trading day.





Fig. 1. XAUUSD SELL, Lot = 0.31, OpenPrice = 4724.16, StopLoss = 4773.31, TakeProfit = 4555.12, ClosePrice = 4738.30, Profit = -$438.34

The second signal on XAUUSD was received on April 15 and was classified as high-probability. In this case the market also formed a deep correction within the trend, which according to the system rules indicates a strong signal, as it allows entering not into an already extended move, but after a more favorable correction.

After the signal appeared a buy trade was opened on XAUUSD, as the structure fully matched the system conditions. Since the previous gold trade was a losing one, risk on the new position was increased by 0.25% and amounted to 1.75%. However, price again did not reach TakeProfit, and at 23:00 the position was closed manually at 4802 according to the rule of closing trades at the end of the trading day.





Fig. 2. XAUUSD BUY, Lot = 0.54, OpenPrice = 4794.38, StopLoss = 4762.18, TakeProfit = 4883.56, ClosePrice = 4802.00, Profit = +$411.48





The third signal on XAUUSD was received on April 16 and was classified as high-probability. In this case the market first formed a nighttime move, after which it gave a pullback, where a valid signal appeared in the direction of the main move.

Such situations in the system are considered strong, as they allow entering after a correction while the move still has potential for further development. After the signal appeared a buy trade was opened on XAUUSD, as the structure fully matched the system conditions. However this time the market did not continue upward, and the position was closed by StopLoss.





Fig. 3. XAUUSD BUY, Lot = 0.83, OpenPrice = 4805.76, StopLoss = 4787.64, TakeProfit = 4868.62, Profit = -$1 500

The fourth signal on XAUUSD was received on April 17 and was classified as high-probability. In this case the market also formed a nighttime move, after which it gave a pullback, where a valid signal appeared in the direction of the main move.

Such situations in the system are considered strong, as they allow entering after a correction while the move still has potential for further development. After the signal appeared a buy trade was opened on XAUUSD. Since the previous trade was closed by StopLoss, the position was opened with increased risk of 1.75%. This time the move continued fully to the upside, and the position was closed at TakeProfit.





Fig. 4. XAUUSD BUY, Lot = 1.18, OpenPrice = 4782.43, StopLoss = 4767.78, TakeProfit = 4829.61, Profit = +$5 567.24

The results for XAUUSD over the past trading week showed how important not only the system signals from Owl Smart Levels are, but also proper trade management. During the period under review, 4 signals were received on gold. All 4 signals were classified as high-probability, so each one was taken into trading. There were no low-probability signals that required discretionary filtering.

In total, 4 trades were opened on XAUUSD during the week. Out of these, 2 trades closed in profit and 2 trades ended with a loss. One profitable trade was closed manually according to the end-of-day rule since price did not reach TakeProfit, while the second one fully reached its target. Another trade was also closed manually at the end of the day with a small loss, and one position closed at StopLoss.

The overall result for all XAUUSD trades for the week was +$4 040.38, which corresponds to 4% of the deposit.

This result clearly demonstrates the system’s principle: even when not every trade reaches TakeProfit and some positions are closed manually according to management rules, disciplined execution of high-probability setups still allows for a positive overall outcome on the instrument.





If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!

Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.









I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



