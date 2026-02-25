Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels strategy for the week from February 16 to 20, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl strategy - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from February 16 to 20, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.

For convenience and timely receipt of signals I use the Owl Smart Levels Indicator. The main trading timeframe is M15, while the H1 and H4 timeframes are used to confirm the trend direction of the higher timeframe.





EURUSD review



The first trade on the EURUSD pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on February 16, 2026. At the time of the signal, the market was maintaining a downward structure and the movement continued downward, so the trade was made in the direction of the current trend.

The entry point, stop loss, and take profit level were determined in advance, which allowed us to open the trade without additional adjustments and continue to follow it strictly according to the rules of the system. The position size was calculated based on a standard risk of 1.5% of the deposit.

After opening, the price initially remained near the entry point for a while, then continued to decline and reached the Take Profit level. As a result, the trade was closed with a profit of +$4,500.00, which corresponds to a risk/reward ratio of 1 to 3.





Fig. 1. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 21.13, OpenPrice = 1.18607, StopLoss = 1.18678, TakeProfit = 1.18375, Profit = +$4,500.00

The second trade on the EURUSD pair was opened on February 20, 2026, after a new sell signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At the time of entry, the priority for movement remained in the direction of the downward trend, so the position was also opened according to a downward scenario.

After opening, the position did not continue to move down as expected. The market reversed back up to the support level, resulting in the trade being closed at Stop Loss. The loss on the trade was -$1,567.50, which is fully within the risk management parameters.





Fig. 2. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 41.25, OpenPrice = 1.17561, StopLoss = 1.17599, TakeProfit = 1.17443, Profit = -$1,567.50

GBPUSD review



The first trade on the GBPUSD currency pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on February 17, 2026. At the time of entry, the market was already moving down, so the trade was opened to sell in the direction of the current downward movement.

The entry, stop loss, and take profit levels were set in advance according to the system signal, without manual adjustment after the position was opened.

After entry, the price did not give a deep pullback against the position, the downward movement continued, and the trade was executed according to plan to the Take Profit level. As a result, the position was closed with a profit of +$4,581.02.





Fig. 3. GBPUSD SELL, Lot = 41.73, OpenPrice = 1.36285, StopLoss = 1.36322, TakeProfit = 1.36172, Profit = +$4,581.02

The second trade on the GBPUSD currency pair was opened on February 17, 2026. The signal again formed in the direction of the downtrend, so the trade was executed as a sell.

As in previous trades, the entry, stop loss, and take profit levels were set in advance according to the system parameters. The position size was calculated based on a standard risk of 1.5% of the deposit.

After entry, the price continued to decline, the scenario went according to plan, and the position was closed at Take Profit with a result of +$5,223.50.





Fig. 4. GBPUSD SELL, Lot = 6.74, OpenPrice = 1.35910, StopLoss = 1.36150, TakeProfit = 1.35135, Profit = +$5,223.50

The third trade on the GBPUSD pair was opened on February 20, 2026, after another Owl Smart Levels signal to sell. At the time of entry, the market was still moving downwards, so the trade was opened in the direction of the current trend — with pre-set entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.

After opening, the price did not continue to fall, reversed against the position, and reached the Stop Loss level. The trade was closed at a pre-set loss of $1,695.68, which is fully in line with the rules of the trading system and risk management.





Fig. 5. GBPUSD SELL, Lot = 11.51, OpenPrice =1.34585, StopLoss =1.34731, TakeProfit = 1.34111, Profit = -$1,695.68

AUDUSD review



The first trade on the AUDUSD pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on February 17, 2026. At the time of entry, the pair was moving downwards, so the trade was opened in the direction of the downtrend.

The entry, stop loss, and take profit levels were determined in advance by the system signal, with no changes after the position was opened.

After entry, the price did not continue to move towards the target level, reversed, and reached the Stop Loss. As a result, the trade was closed with a loss of $1,670.25, which corresponds to the pre-set risk.





Fig. 6. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 18.02, OpenPrice = 0.70666, StopLoss = 0.70758, TakeProfit = 0.70355, Profit = -$1,670.25

The second trade on the AUDUSD pair was opened on February 17, 2026, after a new sell signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. At the time of entry, the market was also moving downwards, and all key levels for the trade were set in advance according to the system signal — entry point, stop loss, and take profit.

Since the previous AUDUSD trade closed at a stop, the risk in this position was increased by 0.25% to 1.75% of the deposit.

After opening, the price did not continue to move down towards the target, the market turned up and reached the Stop Loss level. The trade was closed with a pre-set loss of $1,908.52, which is in line with the rules for maintaining a position within the system.





Fig. 7. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 10.84, OpenPrice = 0.70593, StopLoss = 0.70769, TakeProfit = 0.69981, Profit = -$1,908.52

Summary:



There were 7 trades opened during the past trading week. The Owl Smart Levels indicator and the trading system developed based on it proved their effectiveness in trading and brought a profit of $7,463, which is 7.4% of the deposit. The detailed data are presented in the summary table.









I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



