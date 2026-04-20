Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels system for the week from April 13 to 17, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl trading system - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from April 13 to 17, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.





EURUSD review



The first signal щт EURUSD was received on April 13 and was classified as high-probability. In this case, the market first formed a night move, followed by a pullback where a valid signal appeared in continuation of the main move.

Such situations are considered strong within the system, as the entry is formed after a correction while the movement still has potential to continue. After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on EURUSD was opened, as the scenario fully matched the trading model. This time, the price continued moving upward, and the position was closed at TakeProfit.





Fig. 1. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 16.85, OpenPrice = 1.16864, StopLoss = 1.16775, TakeProfit = 1.17150, Profit = +$4 819.10

The second signal on EURUSD was received on April 14. The signal was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. It belongs to the low-probability category, as the market had already completed the main move and the remaining potential was limited. After such a strong move, the price is already in a late phase, so the trade was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 2. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

The third signal on EURUSD was received on April 16 and was classified as high-probability. In this case, the market moves smoothly and directionally, without sharp erratic moves, which keeps the structure clean and suitable for entry according to the system.

Such situations are considered strong, as the price consistently maintains direction and provides higher-quality entry points. After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on EURUSD was opened, as the scenario fully matched the trading model. Once again, the move continued upward, and the position was closed at TakeProfit.





Fig. 3. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 26.79, OpenPrice = 1.17997, StopLoss = 1.17941, TakeProfit = 1.18177, Profit = +$4 795.41









The fourth signal on EURUSD was also received on April 16 and was classified as high-probability. In this case, the market first shows a night move, then forms a pullback, after which a valid signal appears in the direction of the main move.

Such scenarios are considered strong, as they allow entry after a correction while the move still has potential to continue. After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on EURUSD was opened, as the structure fully met the system conditions. However, this time the market did not continue upward, and the position was closed at StopLoss.





Fig. 4. EURUSD BUY, Lot = 15.65, OpenPrice = 1.18072, StopLoss = 1.17967, TakeProfit = 1.18410, Profit = -$1 644.22

The fifth signal on EURUSD was received on April 17. The signal was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. In this case, the entry point formed near the end of the trading day, when the market often loses momentum and the potential for further movement decreases. In such conditions, the price no longer provides enough room for a full move, so the signal was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 5. Low-probability signal — entry near the end of the trading day

GBPUSD review



The first signal on GBPUSD was received on April 14. The signal was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. By that time, the market had already covered a significant part of the upward move, reducing the remaining potential. In such conditions, the entry is no longer favorable, so the signal was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 6. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

The second signal on GBPUSD was also received on April 14. It did not look strong enough for entry, as the market had already moved significantly upward. The remaining potential becomes limited, and the entry is not in an optimal phase. For this reason, the signal was classified as low-probability and deliberately skipped.





Fig. 7. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

The third signal on GBPUSD was received on April 15 and was classified as high-probability. The entry point formed near the H1 level, which strengthens the signal and makes the scenario more valid within the system.

When the price approaches a higher timeframe level and confirmation appears nearby, the trade structure becomes clearer and gains additional support. After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on GBPUSD was opened, as the situation fully met the system conditions. However, this time the market did not continue upward, and the position was closed at StopLoss.





Fig. 8. GBPUSD BUY, Lot = 18.83, OpenPrice = 1.35659, StopLoss = 1.35573, TakeProfit = 1.35935, Profit = -$1 619.38

The fourth signal on GBPUSD was received on April 16 and was classified as high-probability. The structure looked strong and matched the system conditions, but it was not taken. At that moment, there was already an open EURUSD trade with a very similar scenario, so duplicating the almost identical idea did not make sense. For this reason, the signal was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 9. High-probability signal — skipped due to an already open similar EURUSD trade

The fifth signal on GBPUSD was also received on April 16. It was not considered valid, as it was formed near the end of the trading day, when the market usually loses momentum and no longer provides enough room for a full move. In such conditions, the quality of the entry noticeably decreases, so this scenario is classified as low-probability and deliberately skipped.





Fig. 10. Low-probability signal — entry near the end of the trading day

The sixth signal on GBPUSD was received on April 17 and was classified as high-probability. The market first formed a night move, followed by a pullback, where a valid signal appeared in continuation of the main move.

Such situations are considered strong, as the entry is formed after a correction while the move still has potential for further continuation. After the signal appeared, a SELL trade on GBPUSD was opened, as the structure fully met the system conditions. However, this time the market did not develop further downward movement, and the position was closed at StopLoss.





Fig. 11. GBPUSD SELL, Lot =17.44 OpenPrice = 1.35186, StopLoss = 1.35272, TakeProfit = 1.34905, Profit = -$1 500







AUDUSD review



The first signal on AUDUSD was received on April 14. The signal was weak and did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. By that time, the market had already covered a significant part of the upward move, reducing the remaining potential. In such a situation, the entry no longer looks sufficiently favorable, so this signal was deliberately skipped.





Fig. 12. Low-probability signal — major move already completed

The second signal on AUDUSD was also received on April 14 and was classified as high-probability. The entry point formed near the H1 level, strengthening the signal and making the scenario more valid within the system.

When the price approaches a higher timeframe level and confirmation appears nearby, the trade structure becomes clearer and gains additional support. After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on AUDUSD was opened, as the situation fully met the system conditions. However, the market did not continue upward, and the position was closed at StopLoss.





Fig. 13. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 28.85, OpenPrice = 0.70829, StopLoss = 0.70777, TakeProfit = 0.70997, Profit = -$1 572.76

The third signal on AUDUSD was received on April 15 and was classified as high-probability. The market moved smoothly and directionally, without sharp erratic moves, which keeps the structure clean and clear for entry according to the system.

Such situations are considered strong, as the price consistently maintains direction and provides higher-quality entry points. After the signal appeared, a BUY trade was opened. Since the previous trade was closed at StopLoss, the risk was increased by 0.25% to 1.75%. This time, the move continued upward, and the position was closed at TakeProfit.





Fig. 14. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 18.34, OpenPrice = 0.71317, StopLoss = 0.71217, TakeProfit = 0.71643, Profit = +$5 977.59

The fourth signal on AUDUSD was also received on April 15. It was weak and did not meet the conditions for a quality entry. In this case, the entry point was formed near the end of the trading day, when the market often loses momentum and the remaining distance to targets becomes noticeably smaller. For this reason, such a scenario is classified as low-probability and deliberately skipped.





Fig. 15. Low-probability signal — entry near the end of the trading day

The fifth signal on AUDUSD was received on April 17 and was classified as high-probability. The market moves smoothly and directionally, without sharp erratic moves, which keeps the structure clean and clear for entry according to the system.

Such situations are considered strong, as the price consistently maintains direction and provides higher-quality entry points. After the signal appeared, a BUY trade on AUDUSD was opened. This time, the move received a full continuation upward, and the position was closed at TakeProfit.





Fig. 16. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 16.10, OpenPrice = 0.71668, StopLoss = 0.71604, TakeProfit = 0.71960, Profit = +$4 918.95





Summary:



The Forex results for the past week highlight the importance of not just the signal itself, but also proper filtering within Owl Smart Levels. A total of 16 signals were generated across currency pairs, including 9 high-probability and 7 low-probability setups.

All 7 low-probability signals were consciously skipped, as they did not meet the criteria for a quality entry. Out of the 9 high-probability signals, 8 were taken into trades, while 1 was also consciously skipped because a similar trade on another currency pair was already open, making it unnecessary to duplicate the same setup.

A total of 8 trades were opened during the week. Of these, 4 trades closed in profit and 4 trades were closed by StopLoss. The overall result for all trades amounted to +$14 174.69, which equals +14.17% on the deposit.

This result clearly demonstrates the core principle of the system: strong performance is achieved not by the number of entries, but by the ability to filter out weak signals and take only high-quality setups that fully match the Owl Smart Levels conditions.

If you want to better understand which signals are low probability and which have higher chances of success, check out the following articles: When to Ignore S ignals from the Owl Indicator Don't miss these signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator!

Detailed data for all positions and final results for each trade are shown in the summary table.













I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



