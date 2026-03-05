Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels strategy for the week from February 23 to 27, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl strategy - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from February 23 to 27, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.

For convenience and timely receipt of signals I use the Owl Smart Levels Indicator. The main trading timeframe is M15, while the H1 and H4 timeframes are used to confirm the trend direction of the higher timeframe.





EURUSD review



The first trade on the EURUSD currency pair was opened on February 23, 2026, after the Owl Smart Levels indicator gave a sell signal. At the time the signal was generated, the market was already showing a downward trend, so the trade was opened for a sell.

After opening, the price did not give a significant pullback against the position and continued to move down fairly quickly. As a result, the market reached the Take Profit target level, and the trade was closed with a profit of +$4,679.

This situation clearly demonstrates how the system works when the market forms a directional movement and the indicator signals appear in the direction of the main impulse.





Fig. 1. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 21.27, OpenPrice = 1.18273, StopLoss = 1.18347, TakeProfit = 1.18053, Profit = +$4,679

The second trade on the EURUSD currency pair was opened on February 24, 2026, after the Owl Smart Levels indicator gave a sell signal.

After opening, the price did not continue to move down. The market made a local upward reversal and reached the Stop Loss level, resulting in the position being closed with a loss of -$1,500, which is fully in line with the established risk management rules.





Fig. 2. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 44.11, OpenPrice = 1.17888, StopLoss = 1.17854, TakeProfit = 1.17572, Profit = -$1,500

GBPUSD review



There was one trading signal from the Owl Smart Levels indicator on the GBPUSD currency pair during the past week.

In sideways movement conditions, the number of trading opportunities is significantly reduced, as the system is focused on working in the direction of the impulse and the formation of structural movement.

The trade on GBPUSD was opened on February 27, 2026, after the Owl Smart Levels indicator generated a sell signal. After the opening, the price did not continue to move down and formed an upward pullback, reaching the Stop Loss level. As a result, the position was closed with a pre-defined loss, which is fully in line with the system's risk management rules.





Fig. 3. GBPUSD SELL, Lot =22.73, OpenPrice = 1.34871, StopLoss = 1.34937, TakeProfit = 1.34669, Profit = -$1,493

AUDUSD review



There was one Owl Smart Levels indicator signal for the AUDUSD currency pair during the week under review. The trade was opened on February 23, 2026, after a buy signal was generated.

At the moment the signal appeared, the market began to show signs of an upward movement, so the position was opened in the direction of a possible continuation of growth. All key parameters of the trade — entry point, risk limit, and take profit level — were determined by the indicator signal.

After opening, the position was held near the entry level for some time, but the market did not show any further upward movement. Pressure from sellers intensified, and the price gradually declined to the protective stop level.

As a result, the position was closed at Stop Loss with a pre-determined loss. The risk on the trade was 1.5% of the deposit, which is in line with the established capital management rules.





Fig. 4. AUDUSD BUY, Lot = 12, OpenPrice = 0.70917, StopLoss = 0.70792, TakeProfit = 0.71321, Profit = -$1,500.00

Summary:



Over the last trading week, 4 trades were opened based on signals from the Owl Smart Levels indicator. In general, the market did not show any pronounced directional movement across all assets: most of the time, the price was in a sideways trend, which limited the number of high-quality setups, and some entries did not receive a full continuation.

Despite this, thanks to the pre-set risk/reward ratio and strict adherence to trading rules, the overall result for the week remained positive. One trade on EURUSD, closed at Take Profit, compensated for a series of losing positions and brought the week's result to a small profit.

The total profit for the week is +$186, which corresponds to approximately +0.19%.









I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



