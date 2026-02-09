Review of trades of the Owl Smart Levels strategy for the week from February 2 to 6, 2026

Today I present you an overview of trades made using the Owl strategy - smart levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD currency pairs for the week from February 2 to 6, 2026. The report covers all trades generated by the system's signals, taking into account strict risk management and predefined entry and exit levels.

For convenience and timely receipt of signals I use the Owl Smart Levels Indicator. The main trading timeframe is M15, while the H1 and H4 timeframes are used to confirm the trend direction of the higher timeframe.





EURUSD review



The first trade on the EURUSD currency pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on Monday, February 2, 2026, on the M15 timeframe, after confirmation of the direction of movement on the H1 and H4 timeframes.

The trade was opened for selling. The entry, stop loss, and take profit levels were determined in advance based on the wave structure and Fibonacci levels. The price followed the scenario and reached the Take Profit level, which allowed us to close the position with a profit at a fixed risk/reward ratio of 1:3.

Fig. 1. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 9.04, OpenPrice = 1.18583, StopLoss = 1.18749, TakeProfit = 1.18197, Profit = +$3,488

The second trade on the EURUSD currency pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

The trade was opened for selling. The entry, stop loss, and take profit levels were determined in advance based on the wave structure and Fibonacci levels. However, after the position was opened, the market did not continue to move as expected, and the price returned to the Stop Loss level. The trade was closed with the pre-planned risk, which is fully in line with the rules of the trading system.

Fig. 2. EURUSD SELL, Lot = 23.88, OpenPrice = 1.17970, StopLoss = 1.18035, TakeProfit = 1.17627, Profit = -$1,552.32





GBPUSD review



The trade on the GBPUSD currency pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on February 4, 2026.

The position was opened for selling. The entry, stop loss, and take profit levels were determined in advance based on the wave structure and Fibonacci levels. The price reached the Take Profit level, and the trade was closed with a profit of +$4,321.18.





Fig. 3. GBPUSD SELL, Lot = 13.30, OpenPrice = 1.36610, StopLoss = 1.36726, TakeProfit = 1.36285, Profit = +$4,321.18

The next trade on the GBPUSD currency pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on February 5, 2026.

The trade was executed according to a downward scenario. The entry, stop loss, and take profit levels were determined in advance based on the wave structure and Fibonacci levels. After opening, the price continued to move in the planned direction and reached the Take Profit level. The trade was closed with a profit of +$4,836.





Fig. 4. GBPUSD SELL, Lot = 10.38, OpenPrice = 1.36404, StopLoss = 1.36559, TakeProfit = 1.35998, Profit = +$4,212.47





AUDUSD review



The first trade on the AUDUSD currency pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on February 2, 2026.

The trade scenario assumed a downward movement. The entry, stop loss, and take profit levels were determined in advance based on the wave structure and Fibonacci levels. However, after opening, the price rolled back to the Stop Loss level, and the trade closed with a loss of -$1,671.40.





Fig. 5. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 6.58, OpenPrice = 0.69611, StopLoss = 0.69865, TakeProfit = 0.68785, Profit = -$1,671.40

The next trade on the AUDUSD currency pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on February 5, 2026.

After the Owl Smart Levels signal appeared, the trade was opened for selling with pre-set entry, stop loss, and take profit levels calculated based on the wave structure and Fibonacci levels. As a result, the price reached Take Profit, and the trade closed with a profit of +$4,804.58.





Rice. 6. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 16.80, OpenPrice = 0.69764, StopLoss = 0.69862, TakeProfit = 0.69478, Profit = +$4,804.58

The final trade on the AUDUSD currency pair was opened by the signal of the Owl Smart Levels indicator on February 6, 2026.

The trade was opened for selling. The movement worked out as planned: the price reached Take Profit, and the trade ended with a profit of +$5,587.42.

Rice. 7. AUDUSD SELL, Lot = 10.54, OpenPrice = 0.69662, StopLoss = 0.69825, TakeProfit = 0.69132, Profit = +$5,587.42





Summary:



There were 7 trades during the past trading week, with a positive overall balance. The Owl Smart Levels indicator and the trading system developed on its basis proved their effectiveness in trading and brought a profit of $19,074.43, which is 19.07% of the deposit. The detailed data are presented in the final table.





I'm Sergei Ermolov, follow me and don't miss more useful tools for profitable trading on the Forex market.



